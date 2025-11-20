Society / Why We Must Remember Brandon Teena Decades after his death, Brandon’s name was invoked in the Nebraska legislature as a reminder of what led to his murder. This Transgender Day of Remembrance, we must not forget.

Transgender people are far more likely to be victims of violent crime than perpetrators. (Lori Van Buren / Albany Times Union via Getty Images)

In Lincoln, Nebraska, where I live, there’s a cemetery that I pass while driving to the frequent destinations of my daily life: the YMCA where I exercise, the house of my child’s best friend, the Costco where I regularly buy groceries in bulk. Until this year, I had never paid it much attention.

It is the cemetery where Brandon Teena, a 21-year-old transgender man, was buried on January 4, 1994. His brutal murder, along with that of two other victims, Lisa Marie Lambert and Phillip Elliot Devine, is one of America’s most well-known hate crimes. One of the men responsible for the murders, Thomas Nissen, is incarcerated on the same street as the cemetery where Brandon is buried, just a couple of miles north at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. A small world.

On a mild day in late August, I decided to visit Brandon’s grave. His death had been on my mind since it was invoked earlier in the year in the Nebraska state legislature by testifiers who opposed Legislative Bill 89, dubbed the “Stand with Women Act,” that codified strict definitions of “man” and “woman” for state facilities and policies, along with the bathrooms and sports teams of K-12 schools and universities in the state.

For the past two years, I have been conducting research for a book about the origins and evolutions of anti-trans activism in the United States. I’ve traveled to various events across the country, interviewed activists, and visited historical archives. And I’ve spent time at the state capitol, listening to lawmakers and members of the public debate laws that restrict how transgender people participate in public life.

A trans woman who grew up in western Nebraska put it simply in her testimony on February 7: “Policies like those mandated by LB 89 are what led to Brandon’s death.”

Another opponent of the bill looked directly at the legislators as they spoke: “If you want your names to be remembered alongside those of his [Brandon’s] murderers, then go ahead and advance this bill.”

To outsiders, this may sound like hyperbole, to equate a bill regulating bathroom access and sports teams with the worst of hate crimes. But violence has many manifestations and, far too often, begets more violence.

Political violence has saturated the news lately, from stories of the US military destroying boats allegedly carrying Venezuelan criminals, to a political candidate in Maine who called for an armed uprising against fascism, to the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

It appears that Kirk was killed, at least in part, because of his virulent anti-transgender views. Coincidently, the last audience member to address Kirk before he was shot began with the question, “Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?” Kirk replied, “Too many,” shortly before a bullet tore through his neck. Less than 24 hours after Kirk was pronounced dead, the governor of Utah told the press that “leftist ideology” motivated the killer.

Writing about Kirk’s killing, the anthropologist and psychiatrist Eric Reinhart observed that political violence “matters less for its immediate effects than for the imaginative horizons it opens or closes.” Indeed, the Heritage Center, the political organization largely responsible for Project 2025, has since recommended that the FBI start dedicating resources to crack down on “Transgender Ideology-Inspired Violent Extremism,” to increase surveillance and scrutiny of a population that, in reality, is responsible for less than 1 percent of mass shootings and whose members are far more likely to be victims of violent crime than perpetrators.

When death is both personal and political, the person who was killed becomes both bigger and smaller than who they were in life, reduced to whatever features match the political story. I thought about this as I searched for Brandon Teena’s grave. There was more to him than his transness. He was an aspiring artist whose acceptance letter to an art institute in Colorado arrived at his mother’s house shortly after his death.

The longer I looked, the more doubtful I became that I would find his gravesite, given the vague directions I had found online. But after circling back to a gravestone I had initially written off, one marked with the surname “Brandon,” I noticed the plot next to it—a headstone covered in seashells. I couldn’t make out the engraving, so I knelt to get a closer look. Alongside the seashells were coins, small crystals, and trinkets: a My Little Pony figure, a He/Him button, and a rock with a hand-painted phrase: “We have not forgotten.” This was where Brandon Teena was buried.

The grave of Brandon Teena, a transgender man who was brutally murdered in December 1993, in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Kelsy Burke)

Past visitors appeared to have placed objects to cover “Teena Brandon,” what we now call a “deadname,” as well as the references to “daughter” and “sister.” Time and wind had covered the rest of it. I sat cross-legged before his headstone, picked out pieces of dead grass, and moved around the shells and coins so his name, Brandon, was visible. I underlined it with two pieces of rectangular crystal and cleared shells away from his dates of birth (December 12, 1972) and death (December 31, 1993), and the word “friend.”

Brandon Teena’s killers, Nissen and another man named John Lotter, took for granted widespread and deeply held beliefs that normalized and naturalized the gender binary. In their minds, trans people should not exist. They found out that Brandon was trans when a local paper published his birth name after he was arrested on misdemeanor charges of check fraud. Shortly after, Nissen and Lotten brutally assaulted and raped Brandon, according to court documents, to prove Brandon “was a female.”