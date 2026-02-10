Society / Bad Bunny’s Stunning Redefinition of “America” His joyous, internationalist, worker-centered vision was a declaration of war against Trumpism.

Bad Bunny performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium on February 8, 2026. in Santa Clara, California. (Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation)

An estimated 135 million viewers in the United States watched Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, aka Bad Bunny, perform live at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday. Many millions more all over the world later caught the show online. What they saw was a stunning redefinition of what it means to be an American.

It took about five seconds to realize this was no ordinary halftime show. And another 30 for Bad Bunny to overrun the trench work of the US culture war, and the schisms of race, gender, class, and sexuality so easily manipulated both by MAGA nationalists and bad-faith centrists. He showed all kinds of people working and playing, creating a universal joy that excluded none.

Bad Bunny jammed over a century of history into his 13-minute performance. He started where all good history should: with labor, walking through a sugar plantation set as workers cut the cane that, over the decades, has generated incalculable profits, mostly channeled to Europe and the United States from the Caribbean, including Bad Bunny’s Puerto Rican homeland. And even as the show moved on to other themes—and the other performers, Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin—the sugar cane remained, surrounding scenes of urban streets, Puerto Rican casitas, Bronx bodegas, and those ubiquitous cheap plastic chairs. The whole extravaganza—its monumental scale, cultural storytelling, and celebration of hard-working men and women—seemed like a WPA mural jolted alive by the rhythm of perreo.

That Bad Bunny sang mostly in reggaeton Spanish was an unabashedly defiant act. But most of the show’s politics, however obvious to some, was largely muted by the lush pageantry. Was the woman in the couple who married on stage pregnant? If so, was this a symbolic thumbing of the nose atTrump’s efforts to end birthright citizenship? (We’ll have this baby right here on the 50-yard-line, and it will be American and a US citizen!) Similarly, when Bad Bunny gave a Grammy he recently won to a young boy, viewers immediately speculated that the boy was Liam Conejo Ramos, the 5-year-old seized by ICE in Minneapolis. He wasn’t, but the point felt clear: He could have been; according to The Guardian, ICE has captured roughly 3,800 minors between January and October 2025.

And the sexualized twerking dancers and stereotypical Latin lovers who filled the Super Bowl stage are subverted in Bad Bunny’s lyrics. His second number, “Yo Perreo Sola,” asserts the right of women to dance alone without being hassled by “creeps,” a demand made even clearer in the song’s video.

The dance songs gave way to Ricky Martin—who, as a gay Puerto Rican, is both a symbol of Latino and LGBTQ pride and a rejoinder to Trump’s bigotry—singing a snippet of Bad Bunny’s ballad “Lo Que Pasó a Hawaii.” Only if you understand Spanish or are familiar with Bad Bunny’s discography would you catch that “Lo Que Pasó a Hawaii” links US colonialism in the Caribbean and the Pacific—all the more apt given that Puerto Rico and Hawaii were formally seized by the United States in the same year, 1898.

The song’s subtext is that Martínez Ocasio is a nationalist—he wants his island home to be a free nation, fearing that statehood would bring a new wave of dispossession and late-capitalist overlord colonialism, and would do to Puerto Rico what it did to Hawaii: seizing the best lands, closing access to the sea, turning Puerto Ricans into the servants of the world’s billionaires. “They want the river and beach too,” he sings.

Later in the show, Bad Bunny held up not the official Puerto Rican flag but the lighter-blue flag of the island-nation’s independence movement. Only a minority of Puerto Ricans, for now, say they are in favor of independence—but let’s take a poll after a few more shows like this, and a few more years of US disintegration.