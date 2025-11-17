Books & the Arts / Let Me Live The Angelo Herndon case and the radical politics of free speech. Angelo Herndon and the Radical Politics of Free Speech The story ofhis landmark case reminds us of how powerful a popular front of socialists and liberals can be in protecting our civil liberties.

A group welcomes Angelo Herndon to New York after his release on bail from the Georgia State Prison. (Getty)

This article appears in the December 2025 issue, with the headline “Let Me Live.”

Racism has often accompanied the repression of civil liberties. In the antebellum period, the defenders of slavery criminalized teaching the enslaved to read or write; banned the voicing of antislavery sentiment in colleges; prohibited the distribution of antislavery literature through the mails; and proscribed consideration of antislavery petitions in Congress. Militant foes of abolitionism destroyed presses and assassinated editors. A mob dragged William Lloyd Garrison, the editor of The Liberator, through the streets of Boston, while another temporarily silenced abolitionism’s greatest orator, Frederick Douglass, who later remarked aptly that “slavery cannot tolerate free speech.”

Books in review You Can’t Kill a Man Because of the Books He Reads: Angelo Herndon’s Fight for Free Speech Buy this book

In the long, terrible period of racist reaction that followed Reconstruction, proponents of white supremacy continued to try to stifle anti-racist dissent. In 1892, in Memphis, they destroyed the press of the indomitable anti-lynching journalist Ida B. Wells and threatened to kill her if she returned to her home there. During World War I, the federal government prosecuted and imprisoned the editor G.W. Bouldin under the Espionage Act because his newspaper published a letter that supported a protest organized by Black soldiers in response to the police beating of an African American corporal, Charles Baltimore. During the McCarthy era, racists used the Red Scare to isolate racial-justice activists on the left, such as W.E.B. Du Bois and Paul Robeson, whose passports were canceled to prevent them from offering opinions abroad that the US secretary of state deemed injurious to the country. During the Second Reconstruction in the 1950s and ’60s, white supremacists sought to squelch dissent by outing members of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in areas where a known affiliation would cause the loss of employment, the withdrawal of credit, or threats of violent retribution. White supremacists schemed to prevent civil-rights lawyers from attracting clients, to afflict news media with ruinous libel judgments, to condition funding and certification for colleges on the ejection of political mavericks, to spy on groups such as the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, and to surreptitiously disrupt organizations like the Black Panther Party. More recently, anger, fear, and resentment occasioned by the elevation in the status of African Americans has fueled efforts to prohibit the teaching of “critical race theory,” to erase information in national parks about the history of slavery, and to remove “divisive” books from libraries.

Brad Snyder’s You Can’t Kill a Man Because of the Books He Reads revisits one of the more dramatic episodes in this ongoing saga of repression and resistance: the story of Angelo Herndon, a young, Black communist organizer who was prosecuted in Georgia in 1932 for attempting to incite an insurrection, sentenced to imprisonment after an egregiously unfair trial, and then freed after a nationwide campaign by civil libertarians and anti-racist activists that occasioned two trips to the Supreme Court and an important vindication of First Amendment freedoms. Snyder’s excellent book is both inspiring and sobering. It portrays vividly the exertions of a wide range of people who rallied to save Herndon. But it also reminds us of the relative recency of this judicial solicitude for the freedom of expression as well as the instability of that protection.

Angelo Herndon was born into a sharecropping ﻿family in Bullock County. Alabama, on May 6, 1914. He attained only about a sixth-grade education before poverty pushed him into work at a series of menial, back-breaking, dangerous jobs mining and shoveling coal.

In 1930, in Birmingham, Herndon attended a meeting of the Unemployed Council, a communist organization that encouraged white and Black workers to cooperate in demanding “economical equality” and an end to racial tyranny. Hooked immediately, he began reading communist tracts and attending demonstrations. He joined the Young Communist League and became a full-time organizer for the Trade Union Unity League. For seeking to educate and mobilize workers, Herndon became a target of the police and was repeatedly arrested, convicted of vagrancy, and incarcerated. In an effort to help him escape the harassment, his seasoned comrades sent him to Atlanta. His enthusiasm, however, soon prompted him to organize the demonstration that led to the landmark ruling that bears his name: Herndon v. Lowry.

In June 1932, the precocious Herndon, then just 18, printed 10,000 leaflets calling for people to protest a recent decision of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners to stop funding relief for the poor. The header of the leaflet was striking for its invocations of class, race, and gender:

WORKERS OF ATLANTA!

EMPLOYED and UNEMPLOYED—

Negro and White—ATTENTION!

MEN and WOMEN OF ATLANTA

Repudiating the Deep South’s Jim Crow etiquette, Herndon ventured boldly: “If we allow ourselves to starve while these fakers grow fat off our misery, it will be our own fault.”

On the appointed day, about 150 people gathered. A county commissioner agreed to meet, but only with the white protesters. The next day, the Fulton County Board modestly increased unemployment relief. Soon thereafter, the police detained Herndon, searched his rented room without permission or a warrant, and seized his books and pamphlets. Then they took him to a police station, where they beat him, strapped him into a fake electric chair, and tried to elicit a confession from him, though they refused to tell him why he’d been arrested. The police held Herndon incommunicado for 11 days before finally charging him with attempting to incite an insurrection.

The authorities did not allege that Herndon had engaged in violence or had prompted others to be violent or engage in any immediate lawbreaking. Instead, they staked their case on Herndon’s admitted membership in the Communist Party, his recruitment on its behalf, his dissemination of communist polemics such as George Padmore’s The Life and Struggles of Negro Toilers, and the party’s stated ambition of supplanting the US government with a communist regime that intended to create a territory in the South governed by Black folk. The theory of the Georgia prosecutors was that these actions amounted to illicit preparation for an eventual revolution.

Racism pervaded Herndon’s tribulations. The statute under which he was prosecuted was enacted in 1833 to protect “Negro slavery” from the “danger” of rebellion. Racial discrimination deformed the selection of his juries: Officials typed the names of prospective white jurors on white cards and the names of prospective Black jurors on pink or yellow ones. Herndon was indicted by an all-white grand jury and convicted by an all-white petit jury. Asked to explain the racial homogeneity of the grand jury, officials stated that they’d selected only “the most intelligent, upright citizens” and that on that basis there were simply no eligible Black people﻿ available. Such discrimination stretched far beyond Herndon’s case; no one could recall an African American serving on any jury in the county. Yet Herndon’s trial judge rejected claims of illicit racial exclusion.