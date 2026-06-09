Comment / Can America Experience a New Birth of Freedom? Five progressive leaders offer a powerful reminder of the country’s unfinished journey.

A person dressed as the Statue of Liberty is holding a sign that reads, “No kings since 1776,” during a protest against the far right as part of the day of protest No Kings at Place de la Bastille in Paris, France, on March 28, 2026. (Bastien Ohier / Hans Lucas via AFP)

This article appears in the July-August, 2026 issue, with the headline “New Declarations.”

The Nation asked prominent progressives if America at 250 can experience a new birth of freedom. Here’s how they responded.

Senator Bernie Sanders: Over the past year, I must confess, I’ve been thinking a great deal about American history—about the men and women who, in 1776, with unbelievable courage, announced to the world that they would no longer be ruled by an all-powerful English monarch. Let us never forget the extraordinary message their Declaration of Independence delivered for their time, and ours: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

These patriots won a Revolutionary War against overwhelmingly powerful British military forces and established a democratic form of government that inspired the world—confirming in their Constitution that, in America, we will have no kings.

In 2026, our message is the same: No kings. We will not allow this country to descend into authoritarianism or oligarchy. In America, “We the People” must rule.

Today’s establishment, including corporate media and many of my colleagues in Congress, want you to believe you are powerless—that you cannot change the status quo.

That’s a lie.

Throughout our history, when Americans have stood up and fought for justice, they have prevailed.

The founders did it when they stood up to King George III.

The abolitionists did it when they ended slavery.

The working class did it when they formed unions.

The suffragettes did it when they secured voting rights for women.