Society / A Disgraced Hunter Biden Informant Had Ties to Trump Social Media Bid Alexander Smirnov, whose case is now under review by Trump’s Justice Department, had a stake in the firm that lost out to Truth Social in the rush to launch a Trump-branded platform.

Alexander Smirnov (center) outside a Las Vegas federal courthouse last year (Bizuayehu Tesfaye / Las Vegas Review-Journal / Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

As the Trump administration continues to run roughshod over basic civil liberties protections and the rule of law, it’s also determined to keep manipulating legal proceedings to protect its cronies, operatives, and allies. One especially curious case in point is the Trump Justice Department’s decision to review the conviction of Alexander Smirnov, the business figure and FBI informant with alleged ties to Russian intelligence. Smirnov spun a series of fictional allegations to his FBI handlers about Hunter Biden’s time at Ukrainian energy company Burisma, and supposed corrupt ties to former president Joe Biden. Smirnov’s bogus narrative was the centerpiece of the GOP House inquiry into a potential Biden impeachment.

Last year, Smirnov pleaded guilty to multiple federal charges—including making a false statement about the Bidens—and was sentenced to six years in prison, so it’s difficult to discern, based on the new DOJ filing, what might cast fresh doubt on his conviction. (The Justice Department did not respond to requests for comment on this piece; Smirnov’s lawyer declined to comment.)

The intrigue here deepens in view of continued revelations about Smirnov’s dealings with Trump’s business empire. Trump’s own personal business associates paid Smirnov under unclear circumstances via a mysterious American firm in 2020—the same year he was providing false statements about the Bidens to the FBI. But Smirnov had other, unreported ties to Donald Trump and his businesses, via a convoluted group of linked companies, one of which came close to building a Trump-branded social media platform, like the firm that later became known as Truth Social, even though Smirnov reportedly had little direct involvement in the plan.

Around the same time that Smirnov was lying to the FBI, a company Smirnov had advised and still owned shares in, Skylab Apps, was pitching Donald Trump and his advisers on a business deal for a new social media platform called FreeSpace. Smirnov’s Skylab associates traveled to Mar-a-Lago twice that year, as Trump narrowed down the bidders on the platform that would eventually become Truth Social to two contenders: Skylab’s FreeSpace and the eventual winner, Truth Social (the Truth Social platform, which launched in 2022, was taken over by the Trump Media & Technology group two years later, reporting losses of more than $327 million for the first quarter of 2024).

Despite its losing bid on a marquee property in the right-wing social mediasphere, a former executive of FreeSpace has said that some of its app infrastructure was incorporated into Truth Social. And several principals of the company went on to lead a relaunch of the ill-fated right-wing social media company Parler.

Smirnov had unsuccessfully tried to help Skylab go public years before, via a merger with another company he was affiliated with, according to multiple former employees. Smirnov subsequently owned part of Skylab through a shell company that was originally registered in his partner’s son’s name. The paperwork for his ownership stake was later refiled under his own name, according to SEC and corporate filings.

Smirnov was involved with Skylab as an adviser and as someone who looked for investors for the company as far back as 2017, multiple former Skylab employees and associates told The Nation. Smirnov also tried to interest US investors in crypto schemes and foreign energy projects; it was indeed a failed effort to cut a deal with the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma, which retained Hunter Biden on its board of directors, that evidently plunged Smirnov into his side gig as a bogus source of anti-Biden agitprop.

In the fall of 2020, Skylab Apps partnered with two Trumpworld figures and began preparing to launch an app called FreeSpace Social. The app was rushed to completion in January 2021, the founders said, after Twitter banned right-wing accounts in the aftermath of the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

After a checkered career in business leading from Soviet Ukraine to Israel, Smirnov emigrated to the United States in 2006. By 2010, he had moved to Laguna Hills, California, with his partner, Diana Levanyruk, and was working as an FBI informant, according to his 2024 indictment, providing information on securities and financial fraud. His longtime associate Boris Nayflish (who was previously married to Levanyruk), incorporated an investment company in Florida called Pandora Venture Capital Corp in 2014.

Pandora was acquired by WRIT Media Group, a “diversified media and software California company” in 2018. Smirnov was the “deal guy” for WRIT, he told a former associate in 2017, and had access to the company’s shareholder lists. WRIT was the subject of at least two reports around this time by the privately backed Financial Industry Regulatory Authority for suspected market manipulation schemes. (The inquiries were eventually dropped.)