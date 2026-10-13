Morbid Symptoms / The Real AI Threat Is Already Here Never mind some future apocalypse—AI is being used right now to cause enormous suffering.

A screenshot from the film NAZA. (YouTube)

This article appears in the November 2026 issue, with the headline “The Real AI Threat.”

Even Luddites terrified by the destructive capabilities of AI would have a hard time crafting nightmare scenarios as frightening as the ones conjured up by the industry itself. On September 8, researcher Jacob Coxon announced on X that he was resigning from the AI giant Anthropic. Coxon explained that Anthropic and another tech giant, OpenAI, were not “acting responsibly” but rather “are racing straight to self-improving superintelligence and gambling with our lives…. The people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade.”

Coxon’s views were endorsed by Anthropic researcher Evan Hubinger, who wrote on X: “Jacob is correct here—we really do earnestly believe AI could kill all humans! I personally think it is >10% within the next decade. I believe Anthropic is trying its best, but we do not yet have a plan to solve alignment for superintelligence and are not clearly on track to.”

Coxon and Hubinger are far from alone; a surprisingly large number of researchers in the field have offered scenarios in which AI poses an existential threat, some of which eerily call to mind movies like The Terminator: AI develops consciousness, decides that it wants to be free of its pesky biological progenitor, and then figures out some plan to wipe out humanity. The possible extermination schemes include hacking nuclear-weapons systems, developing dangerous viruses, or simply shutting down the cybernetic infrastructure that is now essential to our existence.

As AI has increased in political salience, a wide swath of the public has given credence to these fears. According to data scientist David Shor, “64% of voters think it’s either very or somewhat likely that AI could pose a threat to humanity’s survival.”

Not everyone is afraid. The venture capitalist David Sacks, an ally of Elon Musk and an AI adviser to Donald Trump, argued on X that “Anthropic is running a sophisticated regulatory capture strategy based on fear-mongering.” In other words, the big AI firms are trying to deploy the fear of their product to scare politicians into agreeing to regulations that will effectively allow existing firms to have permanent cartel power over the technology.

On the opposite end of the political spectrum, the radical writer Richard Seymour also cautioned that AI threat inflation is a form of corporate hype. Writing in Jacobin, Seymour astutely pointed out, “Tech fetishism, the ascription of human agentive powers to machinery, is always a political act. It obscures that the goals, the purposes embodied in any technology, are human purposes.”

Most pertinently, a political discourse dominated by speculation about the existential dangers of out-of-control AI helps us avoid thinking about the problems caused by AI that is fully obedient to its human masters. In truth, the killer robots are already here and helping to commit genocides—not because they went haywire, but because they followed human orders.

In 2024, the Israeli journalist and filmmaker Yuval Abraham reported in the Israeli-Palestinian publication +972 that the Israel Defense Forces were using an AI tool called Lavender in Gaza. According to Abraham, Lavender not only developed the kill lists used by the IDF in the early stages of Israel’s response to the October 7 attack, but it was also a key instrument in a strategy that made large civilian casualties inevitable. “The Israeli army,” he notes, “systematically attacked the targeted individuals while they were in their homes—usually at night while their whole families were present—rather than during the course of military activity.” As part of this strategy, “automated systems, including one called ‘Where’s Daddy?,’…were used specifically to track the targeted individuals and carry out bombings when they had entered their family’s residences.”

Abraham’s reporting in +972 forms part of the basis for NAZA, a new documentary he made with Rachel Szor that won a special jury prize at the Venice Film Festival. (He also won an Oscar last year for codirecting the 2024 documentary No Other Land.) NAZA will undoubtedly spark a broader discussion not just on the Gaza genocide but also on the future of war—and AI’s central role in that future.

Israel, of course, is not alone: Many other countries are harnessing AI to kill people. Both the United States and Iran, for instance, have reportedly deployed Anthropic’s AI models in their ongoing war. But the scale of the atrocities taking place in Gaza puts Israel at the forefront of this dreadful trend, and what’s happening in Gaza will almost certainly spread throughout the rest of the world.