Society / In a Year of Violent Tumult, the Sports World Was Silent When the country needed them to speak out, most athletes kept mum—and a few openly embraced embraced Trumpism.

President Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump, left, watch the pre-game show before Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on February 9, 2025.

(Roberto Schmidt / AFP via Getty Images)

I began writing a Nation sports column in 2005, and every December, I take stock of the trends in sports and politics over the previous 12 months. Each year, I try to explain how you can read the political pulse of this country by looking at social resistance in the world of sports. The great sports sociologist Dr. Harry Edwards has described athletes as “the canary in the coal mine,” meaning that the politics and struggles in sports prefigure what will come elsewhere in society. Think of Jackie Robinson integrating baseball nearly a decade before the Montgomery bus boycotts or Billie Jean King signaling the coming of Title IX legislation by standing for women’s liberation in a traditionally male and hostile space. Gay athletes like Glenn Burke and David Kopay showed that LGBT visibility was coming to the broader society. While I still believe the Edwards rule, I also believe that 2025 will be remembered as the exception: This year the canaries were rare.

Trump and his acolytes have turned this country upside down, but you would rarely know it come game time. Twenty twenty-five was the most disappointing, depressing year of sports activism—whether by players, media, or the unions—in my professional lifetime.

This is not to say that the entire sports world remained silent. But the brave exceptions were as scarce as hen’s teeth. We can now see that the effects of Colin Kaepernick’s 2016 protests peaked with the response to the police murder of George Floyd in 2020. That was only five years ago, but it feels like 500. The summer of 2020 seemed like the beginning of a new era. Athletes went on wildcat strikes against police violence—but it turned out that was the capstone, not a foundation block.

Now, instead of players risking—and sometimes losing—their careers, we have even seen a few athletes cheerlead a regime that has claimed the right to throw their immigrant teammates into an El Salvadoran slave-labor prison. This public embrace of Trumpism in the sports world was almost unheard-of during Trump’s first term. Back then, Kaepernick and company were taking a knee in the face of Trump’s rants that they be fired, denaturalized, and deported. Now Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley and Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown perform Trump-tribute dances in the end zone after touchdowns. Still, the regime’s support within the sports world should not be overstated—right now it’s not the support of Trump that’s the problem; it’s the quietude that’s so damaging.

All the players’ unions have kept their heads down. Some are combative on economic questions, like the fighting WNBA Players Association, but none are standing up or speaking out on social issues in the United States—let alone genocide in Gaza. Neither are the leagues. Neither is the near entirety of sports media. And with very few exceptions, neither are individual athletes.

Sports should be understood as a political sphere—like the law, the university system, and the media. And in each of these realms, many of their major institutions capitulated to Trump this year—and with each capitulation, the power of the fascist Borg increases. The Borg feeds on silence and surrender, and in 2025 the sports world provided a feast. This time there was no LeBron James calling Trump a “bum.” No teams refusing en masse to visit what’s left of the White House. No one seems eager to pick up the baton from Megan Rapinoe or Michael Bennett or any of the resistance heroes of a decade ago.

The silence is particularly infuriating in sports, because Trump works overtime to plant his flag in this space. In January, Trump became the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl so he could stand over the crowd and in front of the country like some orange Il Duce. He then spent most of the year preparing to turn the 2026 World Cup—hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico—and the 2028 LA Olympics into fascistic spectacles of state propaganda. The aim is to use the spotlight earned by these great athletes to present himself as the authoritarian of all authoritarians

Then there is the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Trump, with assistance from UFC owner Dana White and diminutive podcaster Joe Rogan, has turned the sport into a recruiting ground for the far right. MMA has a tradition of radical resistance, which makes the Trump/Dana White hijacking of the spectacle for political gain especially abhorrent. Their partnership has been a prelude to Trump’s plan to stage an MMA card on what’s left of the White House lawn during the country’s 250th anniversary celebrations.