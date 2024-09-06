Politics / StudentNation / How Wisconsin Democrats Easily Defeated 2 Conservative Constitutional Amendments The August partisan primary marked the second time since 1996 that voters in the state rejected a constitutional amendment.

Voters submit their ballots in Madison, Wisconsin.

(Jim Vondruska / Getty)

This story was produced for StudentNation, a program of the Nation Fund for Independent Journalism, which is dedicated to highlighting the best of student journalism. For more Student Nation, check out our archive or learn more about the program here . StudentNation is made possible through generous funding from The Puffin Foundation . If you’re a student and you have an article idea, please send pitches and questions to [email protected] .

Wisconsin Democrats initially thought that defeating two constitutional amendments during the August partisan primary would be a long shot. In June, internal polling showed that both amendments were on track to pass—one by double digits. “It was not at all obvious that there was a path to defeat these amendments,” Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, told The Nation.

Instead, they got a landslide. The amendments, which would have required the governor to receive legislative approval before spending federal funds, were defeated by 57-43 percent and 58-42 percent margins. It was only the second time since 1996 that voters had rejected a constitutional amendment in the state.

The amendments’ mostly conservative supporters argued that they would give necessary oversight over how Wisconsin spends federal funds. Opponents, meanwhile, said the amendments would bog down the governor’s ability to react nimbly to emergencies, particularly given the state’s endemic legislative gridlock.

In the spring, there was less of a concerted effort to rally against two other constitutional amendments that banned the use of third-party funding in election administration, according to Wikler. The party ultimately viewed those amendments as less consequential for Wisconsin’s future. “We didn’t lean into the fight in the same way, and they sailed through as per usual,” Wikler said.

But Wikler said there was an immediate sense that the two August amendments would “undermine our system of checks and balances” and prevent governors of either party from taking action in an emergency. The stakes were “vastly higher,” he said.

“It felt worth fighting, even if it was a long shot to win.”

Mobilizing against the amendments started as soon as the Democratic Party of Wisconsin voted to formally oppose them in June, Wikler said.

From there, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin spent $250,000 on broadcast and physical advertising; organizers with the Wisconsin Votes NO coalition, led by environmental group Wisconsin Conservation Voters, spent $1.9 million on mailers, digital advertising and field organizing. The effect of that organizing, Wikler said, was that Democrats not only defeated the amendments, but increased primary turnout.

“The turnout level was the highest that we’ve seen in an August primary in Wisconsin in a presidential election year for 60 years, since 1964,” Wikler said. “It wasn’t that people were coming out in droves on both sides of [the amendments]. This was a 15 point victory.”