What Does It Mean to Be a Labor Leader for This Moment? Lessons from Mary Kay Henry, the first woman president of SEIU.

SEIU President Mary Kay Henry speaks to airport workers demanding Congress fix the air travel system at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on November 9, 2023, in Arlington, Virginia. (Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images for SEIU)

In 2023, nearly 100,000 workers joined unions in National Labor Relations Board elections, the most in almost a quarter century, according to Bloomberg Law. Sixty-seven percent of Americans approved of unions, according to Gallup. Support was even higher among people under 30, who backed unions at an astounding clip of 88 percent, a poll commissioned by the AFL-CIO showed.

Indeed, unions are having a moment, as Joe Biden walks the picket line and proclaims it official government policy to support union organizing. But it wasn’t always this way. In 2009, only 48 percent of Americans supported unions, according to Gallup. Instead of baristas and auto workers making headlines by going on strike and voting to unionize, it was supporters of the Tea Party who whipped the nation into a frenzy on an anti-immigrant platform. In the months that followed, the Tea Party gained more and more prominence via attacks on healthcare reform, while private-sector union membership plunged to a 100-year low of six percent.

Enter Mary Kay Henry, who had just started as the first woman president of the nearly 2 million-member Service Employees International Union. While many associate unions with manufacturing and building trades, her union represents service workers in parts of the economy that had quietly become dominant—from healthcare workers to security workers, from janitorial staff to homecare workers. Listening to workers in her membership and beyond, she recognized, long before we found ourselves in a global pandemic, that our nation was plagued by an epidemic of low-wage work. And she wanted to take action. She decided to back striking fast-food workers in New York City, who walked off their job demanding $15 and a union.

With our national minimum wage stuck at $7.20 per hour, many dismissed the notion that workers could demand a minimum of $15 per hour. But she never wavered. Year after year, even when campaigns stalled, Henry pushed for more investment in organizing low wage workers.

The demands of the courageous fast-food workers caught on: soon homecare workers, airport workers, adjunct professors, and others joined in; and their demands flipped the politics of wages across the country, with politicians from small towns to the largest cities and states coast to coast, joining the call for a $15-an-hour minimum wage.