Politics / Donald Trump’s Billionaire Boys Club Even some actual billionaires are happy to betray democracy for Trump’s favors—and fear and greed help keep the rest in line.

Elon Musk (L) shakes hands with Republican presidential nominee former president Donald Trump backstage during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show grounds on October 5, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

In an interview with Politico in June, Kathryn Wylde, president and CEO of the Partnership for New York City, offered one of the most illuminating comments on the 2024 election. Republicans, Wylde said, conveyed to her that “the threat to capitalism from the Democrats is more concerning than the threat to democracy from Trump.” Wylde was referring to a particular class of Republicans: very wealthy ones. Wylde’s organization is a lobby group for business leaders, so it is her job to have a finger on the pulse of the city’s tycoons.

Democrats have made two somewhat contradictory arguments in this election. One is the claim that Trump is an authoritarian threat, little less than an American Adolf Hitler. This analysis has the advantage of being supported by evidence from those who worked closely with Trump, including former chief of staff and retired general John Kelly and former adviser Steve Bannon (who marveled in admiration, “That’s Hitler!” when Trump announced his first presidential run in 2015). The second is that, because of Trump’s threat to democracy, conventional Republicans (including business leaders) should rally to the Democrats as part of a broad anti-Trump coalition. Billionaire Mark Cuban, a major surrogate for the Harris campaign, has been particularly vocal in making this argument. In an interview with MSNBC Cuban said, “There’s really no good reason to vote for Donald Trump as the business candidate. In doing business, whether you’re a small company or a very large company, you want stability…. You don’t want to be Carrier air and find out that he’s threatening you if you move employees.” Cuban added that business leaders feared Trump’s “retribution” and “vengeance.”

Cuban is clearly making a pitch to his fellow billionaires to join the Democratic Party. It’s an argument that has had some success: According to Forbes, 81 billionaires back Harris, as against just 52 supporting Trump. Prominent rich folks backing Harris include Sheryl Sandberg of Meta, media magnate (and former New York mayor) Michael Bloomberg, film director Steven Spielberg, and even the normally nonpartisan tech lord Bill Gates.

Yet the simple listing of names doesn’t convey an important qualitative difference: Trump’s ties to the 1 percent are much more intimate than that of any president in history. The drama of Trump’s life has been that, as the son of a striving real estate developer from Queens, he’s often felt that the holders of established wealth have looked down on him. By becoming president, Trump has finally made it into the club of the real billionaires, who are now his cronies at Mar-a-Lago.

The extent to which Trump is the candidate of the billionaire class becomes clear when we note that a much higher percentage of his donations come from the very richest Americans. As the Financial Times reports: “Trump is particularly dependent on US elites, with about a third of the money raised by the campaign and allied groups coming from billionaires, compared to about 6 per cent of the funds raised by Harris-aligned groups.” In other words, Harris could give up her billionaire funding and it would barely make a dent in her coffers, whereas billionaire money is essential for Trump.

The degree to which the Democratic Party is swayed by rich donors is regrettable. But Trump has taken the American political system’s habitual deference to money to a new level by pushing for a government where the rich exercise direct power—and also by making threats against anyone who publicly opposes him. The appeal of this type of plutocracy to the rich explains why a significant chunk of wealthy people are immune to Cuban’s pitch for Harris.

Trump likes to praise the America of William McKinley, when tariffs were high and regulations almost nonexistent. That is the vision he’s selling to the rich: a return to the unchecked powers of the Gilded Age.

The ultrarich have a great instinct for self-interest; indeed, we might call it one source of their wealth. As such, it is surely foolish to rely on them to be civic-minded in an emergency.

In truth, most of the richest Americans have rallied to Trump or made a separate peace with him. Far more numerous than the rich who have endorsed either Trump or Harris are those who have decided to keep a low profile and not take sides. Here, the motivation is surely a mixture of greed and cowardice.