Politics / Ted Cruz Is Just As Hapless—and Maybe Just As Beatable—as Donald Trump Democrats need to recognize that Colin Allred is doing everything right in a Texas race that could give their party control of the Senate.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks during a Senate debate with Representative Colin Allred (D-TX) on Tuesday in Dallas. (Shelby Tauber / Texas Tribune via AP, Pool)

There is no question that Donald Trump is losing it. When he isn’t swaying in dazed confusion at campaign events that seem more like failed attempts at performance art than traditional political rallies, the former president is claiming that the jobs of American autoworkers could be done by children. Trump has, somehow, become even more of an embarrassment for the Republican Party than he already was.

But there is a case to be made that he is still less of an embarrassment than the man he beat for the party’s presidential nomination eight years ago: Ted Cruz.

Trump established himself in American politics by crushing Cruz, the absurdly self-righteous senator from Texas who became the billionaire’s favorite target in the 2016 GOP primary season.

Trump gleefully painted Cruz as a hypocrite and a liar. The New Yorker portrayed the Texan—who was born in Canada—as somehow foreign. And always dishonest.

“How can Ted Cruz be an evangelical Christian when he lies so much and is so dishonest?” asked Trump, who labeled his rival “Lyin’ Ted.” His disdain for Cruz ran so deep that, after the senator had gone down to humiliating defeat in the last contested primaries of 2016, Trump said, “He’ll come and endorse over the next little while—because he has no choice. But I don’t want his endorsement. What difference does it make? I don’t want his endorsement. Ted, stay home, relax, enjoy yourself.”

Trump was right. Cruz decided he had no choice, and endorsed his rival. But he didn’t stop there. Like South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham and other once-fierce Republican critics of the man their party has now nominated for the presidency three times, Cruz tossed aside his personal dignity and became the most ardent—if obviously hypocritical—of Trump defenders.

That was evident when Trump tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election and Senator Cruz—a Harvard-educated attorney who clerked for US Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist and served as a top Justice Department lawyer in the administration of President George W. Bush—became one of the Senate’s loudest champions of Trump’s crazed attempts to reject the will of the people and the US Constitution. Cruz’s complete about-face on Trump and Trumpism is just one example of his open disregard for the truth. It’s only because he represents Texas, a state that has not elected a Democrat to statewide office since 1994, that Cruz has remained politically viable after exposing himself as the most outrageously sanctimonious member of a legislative chamber where there is no shortage of pomposity.

But that viability may be fading. Cruz is running for a third term, and he faces a dramatically tighter reelection race than he or the Democrats expected at the beginning of this year’s campaign. Indeed, in the intense race for control of the US Senate, the Texas contest between Cruz and Democratic US Representative Colin Allred could well decide whether the Democratic caucus retains a majority in the chamber.

Cruz’s reckless behavior—including a supremely embarrassing departure to a luxury resort in Cancún when the Texas power grid went down in 2021—has turned what should have been a cakewalk into an increasingly imperiled campaign. Texas polls, which once gave him a comfortable lead, now show him to be barely ahead of Allred, a fourth-generation Texan who has raised almost $70 million, built a powerful grassroots network of supporters, won major newspaper endorsements from across the state, and put the incumbent on the defensive. Since September, surveys have consistently put Allred within three or four points of Cruz. While Trump is running well ahead of Democrat Kamala Harris in recent Texas polls, Allred has been attracting just enough support from independents and self-respecting Republicans to close the gap.

And the Democrat, undoubtedly, closed it a bit more on Monday night, when he faced the Republican in a high-stakes debate.