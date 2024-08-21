Politics / StudentNation / How Teaching Shaped Tim Walz’s Politics From classrooms to campaign trails, the vice presidential nominee has continually drawn on his experience as an educator to influence his priorities in office.

Then-Representative Tim Walz reads to children at Jumpstart’s “Read for the Record” at Capitol Hill in 2009.

(Paul Morigi / Getty)

On August 6, the newly minted Harris-Walz campaign raised $36 million in just 24 hours. The most common profession among these donors? Teachers.

Before entering politics, Tim Walz was known as Mr. Walz, a high school social studies and geography teacher. “It was my experience as a teacher and my passion for education that led me to run for governor,” the Minnesota Democrat said during his gubernatorial inaugural address in 2023, highlighting his two decades as an educator that fundamentally shaped his approach to politics.

After graduating from public university in 1989, Walz accepted a one-year position teaching high school in China. He then returned to his home state of Nebraska and met his wife, Gwen, a fellow educator. The couple married two years later before moving to Minnesota and accepting teaching positions at Mankato West High School, where Walz remained for 20 years.

When Noah Hobbs, one of Walz’s former students, received his school schedule in 2004, he looked at his slated classes and saw Walz listed as the instructor for his global geography class. “It was very well known that you wanted to have Walz,” Hobbs said in an interview with The Nation.

“I think I learned more about other countries and cultures in his class than I maybe did in any other,” Rachel Lohn Schuler, another former student of Walz, told The Nation. “His class taught me to think about other perspectives, other people on this planet, to think about other people’s experiences and how they walk through life.”

At MWHS, Walz became the first faculty adviser for the school’s Gay-Straight Alliance in 1999—just three years after Democratic President Bill Clinton signed a law that defined marriage as solely between a man and a woman. At the time, Walz said his leadership of the club sent a message of acceptance to the rest of the school. “It really needed to be the football coach, who was the soldier and was straight and was married,” he said during a 2018 interview with the Star Tribune.

Facing bullying because of his sexuality, Jacob Reitan, the first openly gay student at MWHS, established the school’s first GSA in tandem with Tim and Gwen Walz. “The ’90s was a time when the word ‘gay’ meant stupid,” he said on CNN, and called the support Tim and Gwen offered “important.”

In 2004, Walz took some of his students to a rally for then-President George W. Bush’s campaign. When attempting to enter the event, some of his students were questioned by security after seeing a sticker for Bush’s opponent, John Kerry, on one of the student’s wallets.

Frustrated with what he saw as intensifying division in American politics, Walz began to volunteer for the Kerry campaign. The next year, he made a bold move: He would run for Congress as a Democrat in a district held by a Republican incumbent seeking reelection.

His motivation was rooted in his time in education: “It was my students,” Walz said at his first campaign rally alongside Harris. “They encouraged me to run for office.”