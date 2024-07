Q&A / Q&A: Brandon Johnson

Brandon Johnson

(Quinn Harris / Getty Images)

This article appears in the August 2024 issue, with the headline “Q&A: Brandon Johnson.”

“The Chicago mayor is the most protested mayor in the entire country,” says Brandon Johnson, the chief executive of the nation’s third-largest city. As a veteran labor activist who has organized his share of demonstrations, Johnson’s good with that. The Nation spoke with the mayor as he prepared for his city to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention, which will see its share of protests and which will feature added intrigue now that President Joe Biden has dropped out of the race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place on the ticket. But Johnson has not been fretting about the uncertainties: He remains confident that Chicago will host a great convention. He expects a blend of pomp and protest, and he is looking to spread his vision for progressive governance on everything from raising wages for tipped workers in Chicago to achieving a ceasefire in Gaza. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

—John Nichols

JN: Are you prepared for everything that’s coming your way?

BJ: Well, that’s the beauty of this moment, right? You have someone like me who’s deeply tethered to grassroots movements, political organizing, working with faith and labor. Many of the individuals who are applying for permits to protest, I’ve stood alongside. And we’ll have delegates and people coming from all over the world not just to celebrate the leadership of President Biden and Vice President Harris, but also to propel us into the next stretch with some energy, right? So we’re talking about safe and peaceful protests while also having an energetic, vibrant convention.

Chicago is designed for this type of complexity, for moments where these types of contradictions exist. This is the city that said “Yes, we can!” [recalling the 2008 presidential campaign of Chicagoan Barack Obama] and “Keep hope alive!” [recalling the 1984 and 1988 presidential campaigns of Chicago’s Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr.]. But it was also the city where Dr. King said [something along the lines of] “Ain’t no place like it.” He had never seen the type of visceral, in-your-face resistance and racism [that he encountered at demonstrations in Chicago]. There were places in the Deep South where you had your sheriffs and you had your dogs, and you had people who were obviously opposed to equal rights for Black folks. For the city of Chicago, that hatred was right on the block. It wasn’t confined to some person who had a powerful political position, whether it was in law enforcement or government or business. This was just everyday people who live on the block, who would be in your face making it very clear: “We don’t want you here.” So that was the city of Chicago, as Dr. King described it, though he also said [paraphrasing his 1966 speech to Chicago community organizations], “You figure it out in Chicago, you can do it anywhere in the world.”

JN: The year 1968 is top of mind for the media, and many top Democrats, because things got wild for the city then. Are you worried there could be chaos again?

BJ: No, because I’m different from the mayor who was around during that time. So there’s a much different approach that I’ll take—again, peaceful, safe, but energetic and vibrant, all at the same time. The First Amendment is not just fundamental to our democracy; Black liberation doesn’t become a possibility or even a reality without the ability to protest the government. And so, for me, we get to show up at the convention and lay out our vision for working people in this city, while hearing from the voices of protesters who want to reach the broad swath of leadership that makes up the Democratic Party.

JN: That’s an important point. Many of the people protesting want the party to do better. It’s not necessarily that they want the party to lose. They want the party to be more of something.

BJ: And if there’s anyone who understands that, it’s a Black man who’s the mayor of the city of Chicago. Wanting the government to do more for people who have been stuffed in the margins for decades—that is our reasonable service.

JN: Let’s talk about one challenge you’ve faced on your City Council, and that was the Gaza vote. You had to break the tie. Tell me about that.

BJ: I thought about how the generation that made it possible for me to become mayor understood Chicago’s role in a global context. Black political leaders were taking a position against South African apartheid; they understood Black liberation from a global [perspective].