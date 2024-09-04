Politics / StudentNation / Transportation Should Be a Bigger Issue in the 2024 Election As November approaches, the safety, accessibility, and equity of active transit users has, so far, been a footnote at best.

Jamil Modaffari grew up in Penn Yan, New York, a small, rural village of around 5,000 people. His mom didn’t have a driver’s license or access to a car, and public transportation was nonexistent. Their lives changed suddenly when Modaffari’s mother broke her back. Her injury and inability to walk to work forced her to leave her job.

Rural Americans live an average of over 10 miles from the nearest hospital, according to Pew Research Center, and Modaffari’s mother had to travel an hour away to receive medical treatments. But this was only if she could get a ride. Consistent transportation options for Modaffari’s mother would have meant more accessibility to healthcare, resulting in better health outcomes. “If my mother would have had access to transportation that would have got her the healthcare she needed,” said Modaffari, “then maybe she would still be alive.”

Without a mode of transportation—excluding his bike for short distances—Modaffari was also restricted in his community. He was dependent on other people to take him places when and if they could.

“I missed out on so many activities and events, even high school parties because I didn’t have a ride,” Modaffari said. “I know it’s small and it doesn’t mean anything, but those are opportunities to live life growing up. Having to miss sporting events and not being able to go to a camp because you don’t have a way there sucks.”

Modaffari, who now lives in Bella Vista, Arkansas, and works as a policy specialist at the League of American Bicyclists, believes that basic survival heavily depends on access to reliable transportation. “People have to work,” Modaffari said. “People have to make money. Kids have to go to school.… To have a roof over their head, food on their plate, all of these things you need to survive. You have to have some income source and you have to find a way to get to wherever that is.”

The safety, accessibility, and equity of active transit users has, so far, merely been a footnote in the 2024 election. As November approaches, many voters and transportation experts say that these transportation needs and issues should be prioritized.

Design choices make transportation in certain parts of a city inaccessible, unsafe, and unequal, and much of our current transportation infrastructure has racist roots. In 1956, the National Interstate Defense Highways Act established an interstate highway system in the United States, a key campaign promise of President Dwight D. Eisenhower, who valued the need for “a safe and adequate highway system.” But by building through poorer communities, cutting off residents from their homes, this ultimately enhanced suburban living and car dependency in the postwar United States. It also ripped apart vibrant Black communities, causing white flight and the displacement of families and businesses, resulting in socioeconomic desolation and further segregation in these neighborhoods.

These communities still experience the consequences of those policy decisions today, and many young voters believe that transportation should be reframed as a racial equality issue that deserves national attention in the upcoming election.

“You go to community meetings and people are worried for their children about the cars who speed through their neighborhood. They’re worried about getting to the grocery store safely,” said Kai Hall, a coordinating manager for the DC Transportation Equity Network. The voices of those historically left behind in policymaking decisions are silenced, even during national elections. “Part of it is politics, but there are the people who are impacted by the lack of attention paid to transit, predominantly lower-income folks, predominantly Black and brown communities.”