The Senate Must Reject Scandal-Plagued Pete Hegseth
And then it must keep rejecting Trump’s cabinet picks.
Democrats got slightly lucky last month when accused sex trafficker Matt Gaetz took himself out of the running for attorney general. Under the pro-GOP rules that prevail in the media, the assumption seemed to be that Democrats couldn’t take out every unqualified nominee for the cabinet. They had to choose one. At most two. So Gaetz was a gimme.
Unqualified degenerate Fox weekend host Pete Hegseth must be booted next—but Democrats cannot stop there. Hegseth can never run the Department of Defense. There was already a disturbing story out about his being accused of rape by a colleague at a GOP event—he denies it, though he paid for the woman’s silence. But it took The New Yorker’s Jane Mayer to tell the fuller story of Hegseth’s predatory and reckless conduct throughout his career. He is, by Mayer’s account, a serial sexual abuser, harasser and adulterer, and a habitual drunk who’s been carried out of public events routinely. He tried to join a group of dancing strippers on stage at a company event; on the same night he tried to sexually assault a colleague. He ran two organizations dedicated to helping veterans into the ground. Then he got a job at Fox!
Related Articles
Just before Mayer’s story came out, The New York Times revealed that Hegseth’s own mother once excoriated her son via e-mail for his treatment of women.
“On behalf of all the women (and I know it’s many) you have abused in some way, I say… get some help and take an honest look at yourself,” Penelope Hegseth wrote, stating that she still loved him.
She also wrote: “I have no respect for any man that belittles, lies, cheats, sleeps around and uses women for his own power and ego. You are that man (and have been for years) and as your mother, it pains me and embarrasses me to say that, but it is the sad, sad truth.”
Current Issue
She told the Times this week that she’d retracted the e-mail and regretted sending it. It has the ring of utter truth, however.
There is nothing to recommend Hegseth to take this job, running the nation’s military and weapons strategy and supervising a force of 2.1 military service members and more than a million civilian employers or contractors. (Does Hegseth even supervise his Fox producers? One or two?) Trump has his pick of qualified people, among them talented if loathsome conservatives. Hegseth is not one of them.
There are two conjoined theories about what Trump is up to with this and other picks—RFK Jr. for Health and Human Services, Kash Patel for the FBI, Tulsi Gabbard for director of national intelligence. He wants absolute loyalty from his cabinet. And he also enjoys sending a hearty “Fuck you,” not so much to Nation readers or writers but to the types of Republicans who actually staffed his first term as president, and who gradually saw their way to the door.
But Hegseth is getting to be another gimme for Democrats and decent Republicans. I can’t imagine him surviving this round of stories. I know, Trump himself has survived all kinds of sexual assault and abuse claims. But rumor has it the Trump administration didn’t even know about the rape accuser he paid off; it’s unlikely that Meyer’s sources tipped them off first. This story keeps getting worse.
Still, it must be said: These first two appointees have shown themselves to be utterly morally and legally unqualified for their posts. As we make our way down the list, we may find comparable problems with others. (RFK Jr. has already said there could be more women he assaulted out there. Hey, he was an addict—he doesn’t know.)
But Democrats (and decent Republicans; a few told Gaetz he had to go) have to also pay attention to the way some of these candidates also threaten the Constitution. Patel has promised to come after Trump’s critics. “We will go out and find the conspirators, not just in government but in the media,” Patel told Steve Bannon one year ago this week. “Yes, we’re going to come after the people in the media who lied about American citizens, who helped Joe Biden rig presidential elections—we’re going to come after you. Whether it’s criminally or civilly, we’ll figure that out.”
This is no time for bipartisanship or decorum (although I’m sure Biden can’t help himself). Make every one of these nominees sweat. And make Kash Patel history.
Support The Nation this Giving Tuesday
Today is #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving that typically kicks off the year-end fundraising season for organizations that depend on donor support to make ends meet and enable them to do their work—including The Nation.
To help us mobilize our community in this critical moment, an anonymous donor is matching every gift The Nation receives today, dollar-for-dollar, up to $25,000. That means that until midnight tonight, every gift will be doubled, and its impact will go twice as far.
Right now, the free press is facing an uphill battle like we’ve never faced before. The incoming administration considers independent journalists “enemies of the people.” Attacks on free speech and freedom of the press, legal and physical attacks on journalists, and the ever-increasing power and spread of misinformation campaigns all threaten not just our ability to do our work but our readers’ ability to find news, reporting, and analysis they can trust.
If we hit our goal today, that’s $50,000 in total revenue to shore up our newsroom, power our investigative reporting and deep political analysis, and ensure that we’re ready to serve as a beacon of truth, civil resistance, and progressive power in the weeks and months to come.
From our abolitionist roots to our ongoing dedication to upholding the principles of democracy and freedom, The Nation has been speaking truth to power for 160 years. In the days ahead, our work will matter more than it ever has. To stand up against political authoritarianism, white supremacy, a court system overrun by far-right appointees, and the myriad other threats looming on the horizon, we’ll need communities that are informed, connected, fearless, and empowered with the truth.
This outcome in November is one none of us hoped to see. But for more than a century and a half, The Nation has been preparing to meet it. We’re ready for the fight ahead, and now, we need you to stand with us. Join us by making a donation to The Nation today, while every dollar goes twice as far.
Onward, in gratitude and solidarity,
Katrina vanden Heuvel
Editorial Director and Publisher, The Nation
More from The Nation
Les Mis Les Mis
The grovel pit.
Kash Patel Is Trump’s Scariest Cabinet Appointment Yet Kash Patel Is Trump’s Scariest Cabinet Appointment Yet
The president-elect wants to put a “deep state” conspiracy theorist in charge of the actual deep state.
Blue States Will Not Be Safe in Our Corrupt, Clownish, Authoritarian Future Blue States Will Not Be Safe in Our Corrupt, Clownish, Authoritarian Future
The Trump administration will seek vengeance against any state that tries to resist the spread of crony capitalism.
Anthropocene Matrix Anthropocene Matrix
Bro-bots.
The Clock Is Ticking The Clock Is Ticking
For a cruel new America.
Why I’m Running for Vice-Chair of the Democratic National Committee Why I’m Running for Vice-Chair of the Democratic National Committee
Party building begins from the bottom up. But in the fight to make the DNC more accountable, and to get dark money out of Democratic primaries, who is in office also matters.