The Plot That Could Have Deranged America

A person carries an American flag while marching in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.

(Mark Wilson / Getty Images)

A sad reality of our broken news media is that successful terror plots get all of the coverage. We hear about the violent psychopaths who kill or injure their targets. But when one of these people fails, their story gets relegated to a brief wire-service blurb, and the country proceeds like nothing ever really happened.

A potentially country-changing terror plot was foiled on Sunday, when a New Jersey man was arrested following a disturbance during preparations for the Red Mass. The Red Mass is a Catholic service, offered at St. Matthews Cathedral in Washington, DC, that is open to every member of the legal community regardless of religious affiliation. It’s held on the Sunday before the Supreme Court returns for the start of its new term. All of the Supreme Court justices traditionally attend this event. (For those wondering why the Red Mass doesn’t violate the separation of church and state… it does. But, as The West Wing explained, we have decided to not care about that and pretend that everybody attends in their private capacity.)

This year, a man identified as Louis Geri set up a “tent” on the steps of the church, which he claimed was full of “grenades.” Authorities said they found parts necessary to make an explosive device inside his tent.

As a condition for his peaceful surrender, Geri directed the police to read his nine-page manifesto. In it, he allegedly showed “disdain for Catholicism, Judaism, Supreme Court justices and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).” Geri was taken into custody, where he is being held without bond. While the Red Mass was allowed to proceed, none of the Supreme Court justices attended the service.

We live in a violent country, one made more so by the actions of this Supreme Court. But—and I can’t believe I even have to write this—violence is not the solution to their actions. The only way to stop the theocrats on the court is to put in the work to pass legislation expanding the court or to ratify a constitutional amendment taking away lifetime appointments—or both. People who threaten the court with violence are being, among many other ugly and obvious things, lazy.

And these lazy, violent people cannot be allowed to succeed. My position on the matter is strident: Should a Supreme Court justice get assassinated in a clear act of political violence, they must be replaced by a justice from the same party, regardless of who is president and who controls the Senate. I know that Trump and the current Republican Senate would never follow this rule should one of the liberals be the victim of violence, and I am usually the last guy to suggest that Democrats should follow a restriction that Republicans will ignore. But this is a red line to me. Supreme Court reform cannot happen via the bullet or the bomb.

The very best way to increase the safety of Supreme Court justices is not with more security. These people could drive around in tanks (which I’m sure the conservatives would like) and it wouldn’t help. Good guys with guns do not stop bad guys with guns. The best way to ensure their safety would be for leaders of both parties to lock arms and say that should any one of these people be assassinated, they will be replaced by someone who is politically just like them.

The Bad and the Ugly

The government is still shut down. Members of the military are about to miss their first paychecks. The already shambolic state of air traffic control is getting worse, leading to increased delays. It would be nice if the Republicans, who control the House, the Senate, the White House, and the Supreme Court, would do something about this.

New York Attorney General Leitia James has been indicted by the Trump Department of Justice on… whatever, it doesn’t even matter. These people just use indictments to harass those who oppose them. “Mortgage fraud,” is what they’re saying, for a house James helped her niece buy. Someday these people need to be held accountable for malicious prosecution, but it won’t be today.

A district court judge in Illinois issued a temporary restraining order preventing ICE from using “excessive force” to expel journalists and protesters from one of their concentration camps. Expect the Supreme Court to overturn this ruling soon, without explanation, on the shadow docket.

A different district court judge in Illinois issued a temporary restraining order blocking Trump from deploying National Guard troops to Chicago. Expect the Supreme Court to overturn this ruling soon, without explanation, on the shadow docket.

A district court judge in New York granted a request from The New York Times to see Elon Musk’s security clearances. Expect the Supreme Court to overturn this ruling soon, without explanation, on the shadow docket.

A district court judge in Illinois ruled that a Republican candidate, Michael Bost, did not have standing to sue the state over its mail-in ballot laws. The Supreme Court actually decided to hear arguments in this one, which is rare for them these days. But, at those arguments on Wednesday, the Republicans made it pretty clear that they will rule for Bost and allow Republicans to take yet another stab at destroying voting rights.

A district court judge in California ordered Google to make massive changes to its app store following a ruling that Google is in violation of antitrust laws. The Supreme Court declined to hear Google’s appeal, or overturn the ruling. This will come as small consolation to Google, but the Supreme Court’s refusal to do them a solid is a pretty good indication that Google is not a fascist junta hell-bent on destroying democracy. So they have that going for them, at least.

Worst Argument of the Week

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Wednesday in a case called US Postal Service v. Konan. On the surface, it’s a case about whether people can sue the Post Office for intentional nondelivery of mail. In normal times, this would be a technical issue encased in legal jargon that would inspire a good law review article that nobody would ever read; in our dystopian times, the case is sneakily crucial to the future of democracy.

It would seem obvious that people should be able to sue if the Postal Service refuses to deliver, or destroys, their mail. Considering how much shopping is done online these days, nondelivery isn’t just an inconvenience; it’s literal theft. But as a legal proposition, it’s tricky. The Postal Service enjoys an exception from the normal operation of law—“the postal exception”—which makes it impossible for people to sue the Post Office for claims “arising out of the loss, miscarriage, or negligent transmission of letters or postal matter.” The facial issue in front of the court is whether intentional nondelivery is mere loss, miscarriage, or “negligence”—or whether it’s something more significant. Again, I think it should be fairly obvious that intentionally refusing to deliver the mail is not like those other things, but I’m still awaiting my Supreme Court appointment.

If the Postal Service is allowed to not deliver mail, on purpose, without threat of lawsuits, there could be grave consequences. The current case is about a landlord in Texas who wasn’t getting her mail. She’s alleging racial discrimination by the postal workers in Texas. That’s bad, but what will be even worse is when the Trump Postal Service refuses to deliver mail-in ballots in Texas, or anywhere else. Intentional nondelivery of mail in a world where mail-in voting is a thing is a crisis for democracy.