Politics / In Milwaukee, Black Voters Aren’t On Board With Either Party The city’s abstainers could determine who wins Wisconsin, a critical swing state, this November.

A voting booth sits at a polling station in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in April 2020. (Thomas Werner / Bloomberg)

“It’s two devils,” a resident of Parkview Apartments in Milwaukee’s northwest side told me. “And I know a lot of people who feel the same way.” It was a hot July afternoon, a few days before the Republican National Convention, and canvassers from the group Power to the Polls were out hoping to mobilize Black voters for the coming presidential election. The arduous work of engaging potential voters door-to-door “in rain, sleet, or snow,” as one canvasser put it, began in October, when President Joe Biden and Donald Trump were the obvious front-runners. But even with Biden stepping down from the race Sunday and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris, who could potentially become America’s first Black and Asian woman president, the group has a rough road ahead as November looms closer.

In recent years, both Democrats and Republicans have been vying for the attention of Wisconsin’s Black residents, who are largely concentrated in Milwaukee, the most populous city in this critical swing state. The Democratic Party chose the city as its convention host in 2020, with Republicans following suit this year. Today, Harris is expected to be in Milwaukee for what could now be her first official campaign stop as she vies for the presidency, with Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes up for grabs. But the frenzy of outreach from party leaders to lure voters who have been disenfranchised for generations is like trying to sweep water out of the Titanic.

Amid deindustrialization and especially after the 2008 financial meltdown, Black Milwaukeeans have been drowning in an economic crisis unlike almost anywhere else in the country. Study after study has shown that the city has ranked among the bottom on almost every economic and social metric—from employment to education to median income—for Black residents. Wisconsin as a whole hasn’t fared much better. It’s been a fact that was largely ignored until it became less politically expedient to do so.

Until recently, party leaders had been so focused on wooing coveted white swing voters—some of whom voted for Obama and then flipped to Trump in 2016—that they lost sight of a quieter group who are often younger, more left-leaning, and more diverse. I call them slide voters: They aren’t swinging between Republicans and Democrats; they’re dropping out of politics altogether.

Since May, I’ve surveyed dozens of Milwaukee residents about how they plan to vote in November, and whether they would vote at all. More than a third hadn’t voted in the last two presidential elections. Some are open to voting this year but weren’t sold on either Biden or Trump. Many may never come around—even with a new nominee.

Wade, 33, was born in Milwaukee and raised in the city’s south side. He periodically works for his uncle as a roofer to make ends meet. “Who can I really vote for?” he asked. “I want there to be a better world. I want it to be like how I was growing up.” Wade reminisced about a childhood he said was free of the kind of violence—both from police and among residents—that he’s seen plaguing the city since his mid-20s.

Wade is also finding steady employment difficult—he’s been registered with a temporary staffing agency, but the work has been inconsistent. “I’ve been trying to get a job for damn near two years now,” he said. “I can’t win for losing.”

The Biden-Harris administration has been touting record low unemployment rates for Black Americans as part of its campaign messaging, a statistic that should resonate for Milwaukeeans. But according to Marc Levine, a researcher and professor emeritus at the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee, unemployment statistics are a flawed measure. Those rates don’t include a key group: people who have been out of the workforce for so long that they’re not counted in federal employment data.

“The unemployment rate only calculates people who are in the labor force and looking for work,” Levine told The Nation. “If somebody is out of the labor force, they’re not working, and they’re just discouraged. They’re not showing up at the unemployment office every day to register and find a job. For African American males with such a long period of chronic joblessness, and with the great difficulty of finding employment in Milwaukee, over time this group has simply fallen out of the labor force.”

Even when jobs are secured, adequate wages aren’t guaranteed: Of the country’s 50 major metropolitan areas, Milwaukee has the lowest Black median income. The modest gains in employment under the Biden-Harris administration can’t counter the weight of an economy that has crushed Black workers in the city since the 1970s and ’80s, when heavy manufacturing began abandoning Milwaukee and other industrial centers.