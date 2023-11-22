Politics / Marianne Williamson Is Polling Just As Well Against Biden as Nikki Haley Is Against Trump But the media’s obsessed with Haley and paying almost no attention to Williamson.

Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson addresses the crowd at the Interfaith Center for Spiritual Growth, Sunday, September 10, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (Jose Juarez / AP)

Former United Nations ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is having a moment. Strong debate performances and disciplined campaigning have put her in serious competition for second place in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Haley’s still far behind front-runner Donald Trump, but she’s poised to displace Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as the former president’s most serious competitor.

And the media loves the story. “Nikki Haley has momentum,” chirps The Washington Post, while Politico marvels, “‘The rise is real’: Haley’s breakout is jolting 2024’s undercard race.”

So what kind of poll numbers has Haley been toting up? In the three most recent national polls, according to the Real Clear Politics survey of surveys, Haley’s at 13 percent (NBC News), 11 percent (Fox News), and 8 percent (Quinnipiac). Not great, perhaps, but better than Haley was doing earlier in the race and better than other “top” Republican contenders such as Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie. And Haley’s numbers are ticking upward in several other early primary states.

So good on political reporters for giving Haley—who hopes to be the first woman nominated for the presidency by the Republican Party— her due.

But what about the woman who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination: author and 2020 Democratic contender Marianne Williamson?

In the three most recent national polls posted by Real Clear Politics, Williamson is at 12 percent (NBC News), 13 percent (Fox News) and 12 percent (Quinnipiac). Like Trump on the Republican side, President Joe Biden is still far ahead in the race for his party’s nomination. But Williamson has been experiencing her own surge. After languishing in single digits through most of the campaign she launched in February. she’s been moving up in the polls this fall.

But the political reporters who are falling over themselves to write about Haley seem to have shown little or no interest in Williamson—despite the fact that, over the past several weeks, she’s been posting numbers that are every bit as strong as Haley’s—and, in some cases, better.