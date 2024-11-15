Politics / Liberals Can’t Stop Gushing Over Trump’s Foreign Policy Team Democrats are falling over themselves to hail Marco Rubio’s nomination as secretary of state.

Marco Rubio speaks during the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 16, 2024. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images)

President-elect Donald Trump is already filling up his cabinet with neoconservative warmongers, building a national security team that would have blanched at the “America first” posture of his presidential campaign. Trump asked Representative Mike Waltz, a retired Green Beret known for promoting the coldest of wars with China, to be his national security adviser. He also named Marco Rubio—another Florida Republican and one of the most trigger-happy options Trump could have picked—as his secretary of state.

And what do you know? The liberal establishment is thrilled.

The American foreign policy elite, and many mainstream Democrats, immediately lined up to hail Trump’s selection of Rubio, who holds hard-line views on Iran, China, Venezuela, and, in particular, Cuba. Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman was the first Democrat to express his support for Rubio’s confirmation. “Unsurprisingly, the other team’s pick will have political differences than my own,” Fetterman said in a post on X. “That being said, my colleague @SenMarcoRubio is a strong choice and I look forward to voting for his confirmation.” According to NBC News, some Democrats in Congress admit that they are “pleasantly surprised” by the “caliber” of some of Trump’s picks, including Rubio.

One Democrat, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, didn’t even try to contain his excitement. In an interview with NOTUS, Booker boasted about his friendship with Rubio. “First of all, Marco Rubio is my friend,” Booker said. “We’ve developed, over my 10 years here, a really good friendship. He is principled.”

“I’m just happy for him and his family,” he added. “We’re going to have hearings and I’m going to get a chance to talk to him. He has an understanding of foreign policy’s nuances and complexities.”

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly also praised his Republican colleague, saying Rubio’s “got a pretty good understanding of the threats we face.”

Liberal media elites were similarly jazzed. Jeffrey Goldberg, editor in chief of The Atlantic, resurfaced a 2015 interview he conducted with Rubio, noting that “you can see evidence of his consistently hardline approach to Iran.” The new Trump cabinet, he added, “could become a real nightmare for Tehran.”

Political scientist Ian Bremmer said Rubio and Waltz are “serious” and “credible on foreign policy,” adding that US allies around the world are “feeling more comfortable with both of these announcements.”

This euphoria may be nausea-inducing, but it shouldn’t be too surprising. After all, to most mainstream US foreign policy figures and thinkers, a “serious and credible” foreign policy is one that reflects a commitment to maintaining US military and economic dominance over the planet. By that metric, Rubio is a splendid choice. He has never met a war he didn’t love.

During his first Senate run in 2010, Rubio defended the invasion of Iraq, long after most people had identified it as a catastrophe. As a member of Congress, he led the failed US effort to overthrow Venezuela’s president, was a key Senate supporter of a “maximum pressure” Iran policy, and opposed withdrawing the United States from Syria and Afghanistan in 2019 when Trump was thinking about getting out. “Now people may say what’s wrong with this? Get out of Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, why are we fighting other people’s wars?” he said in a floor speech. “We’re not. This is not other people’s wars. This is ours.”