Politics / Can Kamala Harris Beat Trump? Polls Say “Yes.” The vice president’s numbers keep rising. One new survey puts her ahead of the Republican—and in a better position to beat him than Joe Biden.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign event at Resorts World Las Vegas on July 9, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Kamala Harris has made no effort, whatsoever, to suggest that she should replace Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee for president. But if the switch were to be made, polls now suggest that the vice president would be a particularly strong candidate against Republican Donald Trump.

In fact, several recent polls point to Harris as a potentially stronger candidate than Biden or other Democrats who have been mentioned as possible nominees. One of those surveys, released Thursday by ABC News and The Washington Post, put the vice president several points ahead of Trump in a head-to-head matchup.

Harris’s surge in the polls is not a development that either the president or the vice president is rushing to discuss. And the mere mention of it angers Biden’s most diehard loyalists, who dismiss any talk of replacing the president at the top of the ticket—even as there continues to be widespread speculation about whether Biden has the capacity to mount a winning campaign this fall, and serve a second four-year term in the White House.

Ironically, the fact that Harris is going from strength to strength in this volatile moment also angers Trump, who is suddenly ramping up his criticism of the vice president; at a rally this week in Florida, the former president attacked Harris as an advocate for “California socialism” and The New York Times reported Thursday that next week’s Republican National Convention would focus much of its vitriol on Harris because his team is “eager to define the vice president and drive down her approval ratings in case President Biden drops out of the race and she becomes the nominee.”

Harris’s approval ratings are strong among Democrats. The vice president’s personal loyalty to Biden, along with her willingness to take on many of the toughest assignments in the White House, to travel widely to advance the administration’s agenda, and to mount robust defenses when the president has come under attack, has earned her high marks from the Democratic base.

That has been especially true since the June 27 presidential debate between Biden and Trump, in which even the president acknowledges that he had a “bad night.” Within minutes of the end of the debate, there was Harris on CNN, highlighting Trump’s lies and arguing in an intense interview with Anderson Cooper,

“What we saw tonight is the president making a very clear contrast with Donald Trump on all the issues that matter to the American people. Yes, there was a slow start, but it was a strong finish. And what became very clear through the course of the night is that Joe Biden is fighting on behalf of the American people. On substance on policy on performance, Joe Biden is extraordinarily strong[.]”

Even on Thursday, as Biden prepared for the high-stakes press conference at which he sought to counter a chorus of calls for him to exit the race, Harris was rallying the base on the president’s behalf. “He is a fighter,” Harris said during a Democratic rally in North Carolina. “He is the first to say, ‘When you get knocked down, you get back up.’”

Harris’s advocacy—not just on behalf of Biden but also on behalf of the party and its down-ballot candidates—has been duly noted by grassroots Democrats. So, too, has a steady schedule of appearances nationwide, where her ardent championship of abortion rights, voting rights, and labor rights has identified the vice president as an essential Democratic campaigner.

“VP Harris is on fire. She’s vetted, tested, and has been Democrats’ strongest messenger throughout this campaign,” US Representative Jared Huffman (D-California) said Thursday. “She’s next up if we need her, and we might.”

That sentiment helps to explain why, as polls suggest that most Democrats would prefer that Biden quit the race, Harris tops the list of potential replacements. But there is another factor that’s worth noting: many of the most recent polls suggest that the vice president would be a stronger 2024 Democratic presidential candidate than Biden or any of the other prospects to replace him.

At this point, of course, a Harris-Trump race is hypothetical.

Biden’s still very much in the running. Despite mounting pressure from congressional Democrats, grassroots activists, and Hollywood stars who raise big money for the party, the president has steadfastly refused to even entertain the idea of standing down as the party’s candidate. During Thursday night’s press conference, he praised Harris but also announced, “I think I’m the most qualified person to run for president. I beat [Trump] once and I will beat him again.”