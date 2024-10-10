Politics / “Tough” Border Policies Don’t Work. It’s Time Harris and Trump Accepted That. Both parties are competing to see who can keep propping up the same old failed myths about immigration.

Kamala Harris visits the US-Mexico border with US Border Patrol Tucson sector chief John Modlin (R) in Douglas, Arizona, on September 27, 2024. (Rebecca Noble / AFP via Getty Images)

Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump are competing over who can appear tougher on immigration, particularly at the US-Mexico border. Their approach is both unfortunate and mistaken.

During last month’s presidential debate, Harris boasted that she had supported a border bill that would have “put 1,500 more border agents on the border to help those folks who are working there right now over time trying to do their job [and] put more resources to allow us to prosecute transnational criminal organizations for trafficking in guns, drugs and human beings.”

For his part, Trump said, multiple times, “We [are] allowing these millions of people to come through on the southern border,” adding that he would “sign a bill to close up the border.” In response to a question about his proposal for the largest domestic deportation operation in the history of the country using the National Guard, Trump said he would also use “local police.” Trump also used derogatory language (not worth repeating) in describing immigrants.

We have seen this movie before. US presidents from both parties have been implementing “tough,” often deadly, policies at the border for 30 years. They haven’t worked. It’s time for US leaders to acknowledge the folly of policies aimed at deterring immigration and to rethink how borders can be managed in a way that respects human rights.

Starting with the presidency of Bill Clinton, the US government has deliberately used an increasingly punitive and deadly “prevention through deterrence” strategy to dissuade migration to the US-Mexico border. First implemented by the Border Patrol in August 1994, “prevention through deterrence” and its subsequent permutations have aimed to funnel migrants into increasingly life-threatening conditions as a way to dissuade them from crossing the border.

Deterrence policies have included increased prosecutions and incarcerations for minor legal offenses, building border walls, deploying more agents and invasive surveillance technologies, and removing people quickly and without due process. The government has unlawfully blocked people from applying for asylum, separated children from their parents or caregivers, and forced non-Mexicans to wait in Mexico for months while they use a faulty (by the government’s own admission) phone app to schedule an immigration appointment — all while facing abuse and violence from Mexican criminal groups and corrupt local officials.