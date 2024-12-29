Politics / Obituary / Jimmy Carter’s Improbable Road to the Presidency The Southern president, who kept his head down directly following Brown v. Board of Education, would eventually declare that “the time for discrimination is over.”

Georgia Governor Jimmy Carter waves to a crowd of supporters at a rally in his honor in front of the Americana Hotel in Manhattan, New York City, on July 10, 1976. (Paul J. Bereswill / Getty Images)

It is remarkable that Jimmy Carter and Martin Luther King Jr.—two sons of Georgia born within five years of each other, both Nobel Prize laureates whose Christian faith inspired lives of moral leadership—never met.

When King was assassinated in Memphis in April 1968, Carter was a former state legislator and failed gubernatorial candidate from a Ku Klux Klan–riddled South Georgia county. In less than a decade, Carter would occupy the White House. Every president’s path to the role is improbable, but Carter’s was particularly so: One of his speechwriters, Hendrik Hertzberg, would recall that Carter’s election was as close “as the American people have ever come to picking someone out of the phone book to be president.”

It could never have happened without the political and social revolution that King and his fellow Black Southerners waged. Carter’s story is a reminder of how the civil rights movement transformed the lives of Black and white Southerners alike.

Like all ambitious white politicians of his generation, Carter had to cope with the forces of fierce political reaction that emerged in the civil rights era. No political survivor emerged from that era unscathed, not even Carter.

Yet Carter was nimble enough to capitalize on the moral and democratic promise that the civil rights movement inspired. Intertwined as it was with their faith, the sense of moral purpose that Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights leaders brought to American political life would guide Carter’s actions both during his presidency and in the decades of service that followed.

Carter was building a career in the Navy when, in 1953, his father died of cancer. A dutiful son, he returned to his small, rural hometown in South Georgia to take over the family’s cash-strapped farm. He arrived six months before the Supreme Court decision in Brown v. Board of Education, which unleashed a wave of reactionary politics throughout the South.

As a graduate of Annapolis, and with the broadening experience of a naval career, Carter was certainly among the more open-minded white Southerners of his generation. But he was also an ambitious and well-established member of what King, in his “Letter From Birmingham Jail,” called “the oppressor race.” Carter largely kept his head down during the events that unfolded in the decade following the Brown decision. He refused to join the Citizens’ Councils—the “white-collar Klan” of its day—yet as a member of his local school board, his record was checkered; sometimes he voted to divert extra resources to his district’s white school.

It was another Supreme Court decision—the “one person, one vote” ruling Baker v. Carr in 1961—that inspired Carter to seek political office. The ruling ended the structural advantages that the rural “courthouse gangs” in Georgia politics had enjoyed for decades. Carter still had to overcome blatant voter fraud by a political boss in a nearby county to win election to the Georgia State Senate.