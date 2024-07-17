The He-Man, Woman-Hater’s GOP Presidential Ticket
By picking the banal natalist Senator J.D. Vance as his running mate, Donald Trump seems to be aiming for an even smaller share of the women’s vote than he earns on his own.
Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, the newly minted GOP vice presidential nominee, has lately been scrubbing his Web presence of the anti-abortion extremism he once espoused.
A banner on top of his Web site once read: “End Abortion,” and continued: “I am 100 percent pro-life and believe that abortion has turned our society into a place where we see children as an inconvenience to be thrown away rather than a blessing to be nurtured. Eliminating abortion is first and foremost about protecting the unborn, but it’s also about making our society more pro-child and pro-family. The historic Dobbs decision puts this new era of society into motion, one that prioritizes family and the sanctity of all life.”
Oh well, that’s gone now.
Vance once favored a national abortion ban; now, he’s deferring to his maybe-boss and saying it’s OK to leave it up to states. (He’s also lying about Joe Biden wanting “taxpayer-funded abortions up until the moment of birth.”)
Although he seems to vacillate on whether he supports exceptions for rape and incest, in 2021 Vance was clear: “My view on this has been very clear and I think the question betrays a certain presumption that is wrong,” Vance said in 2021. “It’s not whether a woman should be forced to bring a child to term, it’s whether a child should be allowed to live, even though the circumstances of that child’s birth are somehow inconvenient or a problem to the society. The question really, to me, is about the baby.”
Once the question is “about the baby,” the mother’s life means less than the “baby,” which, to be clear, is an embryo or fetus at the point most such procedures take place.
Current Issue
We know Vance has scrubbed his social media presence, to the best of his ability, of his hostility to Trump personally. He erased old Twitter likes, including his boosting of a tweet featuring a photo of Trump and the late O.J. Simpson. “Here is an old picture of one of USA’s most hated, villainous, douchey celebs. Also in picture: OJ Simpson.” (My fave.) Unfortunately for him, he can’t pull down magazine writings in which he compared Trump to Hitler or denounced him as “heroin” for the white working class, unfortunately for him.
Remarkably, what he hasn’t tried to scrub is his vicious hostility to women who either choose to remain single, or who divorce, even if they’re fleeing “maybe even violent” marriages.
“This is one of the great tricks that I think the sexual revolution pulled on the American populace, which is the idea that like, ‘Well, OK, these marriages were fundamentally, you know, they were maybe even violent, but certainly they were unhappy,” Vance told an audience at Southern California’s Pacifica Christian High School in 2021. “And so getting rid of them and making it easier for people to shift spouses like they change their underwear, that’s going to make people happier in the long term.” He praised his grandparents, who mostly raised him due to his mother’s drug addiction, because they kept their “incredibly chaotic marriage…together to the end.”
But that might not be the worst thing he’s said about single or divorced people, mostly but not exclusively women. As he told former Fox host, the now unwatchable Tucker Carlson, in 2021: “We are effectively run in this country…by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made. And so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too.” He then singled out Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, an apparently happy, accomplished, and childless woman, as well as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who actually adopted twins with his husband, Chasten, and Vice President Kamala Harris, who is extremely close to her two stepchildren, the adult son and daughter of her husband, Doug Emhoff.
Also: “cat ladies?” Please. One thing that’s obvious from Trump’s choice of VP: He’s doubling down on the machismo and not trying to eat into Biden’s advantage with women voters at all.
My former Salon colleague Amanda Marcotte heard in Vance’s ccomments echoes of recent polling, cited by Daniel Cox, finding a “divorced men’s MAGA gap,” in which divorced men are a lot more likely to vote for Trump than divorced women. According to the Survey Center on American Life, 56 percent of men who are divorced said they are voting for Trump, compared to 42 percent of divorced women.
Perhaps kindly, Cox suggests divorced people of both genders are feeling pinched, “and their personal grievances become politicized.” Of course, that’s easily refuted, since divorced women aren’t lining up “behind a violent fascist who brags about sexual assault,” as Marcotte argues. “Divorced women aren’t voting to take away men’s rights.”
Other folks have said this first, but Vance is the perfect Project 2025 running mate. Trump hates policy; Vance will get up to his jowls in it. In the chapter on Housing and Human Services I wrote about for our special issue on Project 2025, I described the plan to commit the next administration to making it “The Department of Life.” Author of the HHS chapter Roger Severino, Trump’s former HHS general counsel, explains how the next president should use his powers to “maintain a biblically based, social science–reinforced definition of marriage and family.” He asserts that “families comprised of a married mother, father, and their children are the foundation of a well-ordered nation and healthy society.” He claims that “all other family forms” apart from “heterosexual, intact marriage…involve higher levels of instability.”
Popular“swipe left below to view more authors”Swipe →
-
Revenge of the Normies Revenge of the Normies
-
J.D. Vance, a Born-Again Trumpist, Offers a Political Jackpot for Democrats J.D. Vance, a Born-Again Trumpist, Offers a Political Jackpot for Democrats
-
Can Kamala Harris Beat Trump? Polls Say “Yes.” Can Kamala Harris Beat Trump? Polls Say “Yes.”
-
The He-Man, Woman-Hater’s GOP Presidential Ticket The He-Man, Woman-Hater’s GOP Presidential Ticket
And there’s so much more. As I wrote:
The plan outlines how HHS would use its power as a federal agency to dramatically curtail access to reproductive health services. Severino pledges that HHS will restrict access to birth control, rescind the FDA’s approval of medication abortion, and abolish what he calls “mail-order abortion”—the latter by using the long-dormant Comstock Act to prosecute anyone who provides such medication by mail. HHS will also focus on weeding out programs geared to the rights of LGBT people, especially anyone who is transgender. It would direct subsidies for childcare facilities to parents themselves—all in a punitive, misguided effort to shore up the nuclear family. This isn’t a public health document; it’s a theocratic manifesto, an attempt at ensuring public health through ultra-orthodox Christianity.
J.D. Vance is Severino’s natural partner. I can see Severino as HHS secretary now.
Do you know what might be the saddest thing about J.D. Vance and his views about marriage and family, though?
Despite his going all in on most MAGA insanity, the most insane MAGAs aren’t all in for him. And one reason is his lovely family. Unlike Trump, he’s had only one wife, the accomplished Usha Chilakuri Vance, a lawyer who is the child of Indian immigrants. They met at Yale; she clerked for Brett Kavanaugh before he was a justice. At 39, Vance already has three children and could have more. But the white nationalists in Trump’s base don’t trust him.
“Do we really expect that the guy who has an Indian wife and named their kid Vivek is going to support white identity?” the odious white supremacist and January 6 instigator Nick Fuentes asked.
Other comments were uglier.
That’s the thing, dude: With this crowd, you could be cheating on your wife, or wives, like Trump did, even when they’d just given birth to your son. You’d be golden. But marry the child of an Indian immigrant and honor her culture by naming your adorable son “Vivek,” and you’ll always be an outsider.
Vance started life as an outsider, the child of poverty, addiction, divorce and violence, who made it to Yale. He’s friends with (completely asocial) billionaires like Peter Thiel and Elon Musk. He thinks he’s made it. He can call us cat ladies.
We can call him very sad, for bringing his family inside the GOP toxic little tent where it will never belong. Can’t wait for tonight’s speech!
Thank you for reading The Nation
We hope you enjoyed the story you just read, just one of the many incisive, deeply-reported articles we publish daily. Now more than ever, we need fearless journalism that shifts the needle on important issues, uncovers malfeasance and corruption, and uplifts voices and perspectives that often go unheard in mainstream media.
Throughout this critical election year and a time of media austerity and renewed campus activism and rising labor organizing, independent journalism that gets to the heart of the matter is more critical than ever before. Donate right now and help us hold the powerful accountable, shine a light on issues that would otherwise be swept under the rug, and build a more just and equitable future.
For nearly 160 years, The Nation has stood for truth, justice, and moral clarity. As a reader-supported publication, we are not beholden to the whims of advertisers or a corporate owner. But it does take financial resources to report on stories that may take weeks or months to properly investigate, thoroughly edit and fact-check articles, and get our stories into the hands of readers.
Donate today and stand with us for a better future. Thank you for being a supporter of independent journalism.
More from The Nation
J.D. Vance, a Born-Again Trumpist, Offers a Political Jackpot for Democrats J.D. Vance, a Born-Again Trumpist, Offers a Political Jackpot for Democrats
Trump’s running mate has a history of embracing rancid positions to rise to the top.
Moms for Liberty Stages a Sad Comeback Moms for Liberty Stages a Sad Comeback
The group’s session at the Republican National Convention seemed like a throwback to an already fading movement.
Revenge of the Normies Revenge of the Normies
The theme at the 2024 Republican convention is restoration, not revolution. And the mood, at least last night, was confident.
Welcome, Republicans, to America’s Great Socialist City Welcome, Republicans, to America’s Great Socialist City
Republicans love to complain about socialism, so it’s ironic that they are holding their convention in Milwaukee, which has been electing socialists for more than a century.
What’s Old Is New. Darcy Exhibition: Punch Line. What’s Old Is New. Darcy Exhibition: Punch Line.
Check out all installments in the OppArt series.
Joe Biden Was Never As Tough on Trump as J.D. Vance Joe Biden Was Never As Tough on Trump as J.D. Vance
The man Trump has picked as his vice presidential running mate was once the ultimate Never Trumper.