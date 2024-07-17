Politics The He-Man, Woman-Hater’s GOP Presidential Ticket By picking the banal natalist Senator J.D. Vance as his running mate, Donald Trump seems to be aiming for an even smaller share of the women’s vote than he earns on his own.

Former president Donald Trump shakes hands with his choice for vice-presidential candidate, Senator J.D. Vance, at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

(Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, the newly minted GOP vice presidential nominee, has lately been scrubbing his Web presence of the anti-abortion extremism he once espoused.

A banner on top of his Web site once read: “End Abortion,” and continued: “I am 100 percent pro-life and believe that abortion has turned our society into a place where we see children as an inconvenience to be thrown away rather than a blessing to be nurtured. Eliminating abortion is first and foremost about protecting the unborn, but it’s also about making our society more pro-child and pro-family. The historic Dobbs decision puts this new era of society into motion, one that prioritizes family and the sanctity of all life.”

Oh well, that’s gone now.

Vance once favored a national abortion ban; now, he’s deferring to his maybe-boss and saying it’s OK to leave it up to states. (He’s also lying about Joe Biden wanting “taxpayer-funded abortions up until the moment of birth.”)

Although he seems to vacillate on whether he supports exceptions for rape and incest, in 2021 Vance was clear: “My view on this has been very clear and I think the question betrays a certain presumption that is wrong,” Vance said in 2021. “It’s not whether a woman should be forced to bring a child to term, it’s whether a child should be allowed to live, even though the circumstances of that child’s birth are somehow inconvenient or a problem to the society. The question really, to me, is about the baby.”

Once the question is “about the baby,” the mother’s life means less than the “baby,” which, to be clear, is an embryo or fetus at the point most such procedures take place.

We know Vance has scrubbed his social media presence, to the best of his ability, of his hostility to Trump personally. He erased old Twitter likes, including his boosting of a tweet featuring a photo of Trump and the late O.J. Simpson. “Here is an old picture of one of USA’s most hated, villainous, douchey celebs. Also in picture: OJ Simpson.” (My fave.) Unfortunately for him, he can’t pull down magazine writings in which he compared Trump to Hitler or denounced him as “heroin” for the white working class, unfortunately for him.

Remarkably, what he hasn’t tried to scrub is his vicious hostility to women who either choose to remain single, or who divorce, even if they’re fleeing “maybe even violent” marriages.

“This is one of the great tricks that I think the sexual revolution pulled on the American populace, which is the idea that like, ‘Well, OK, these marriages were fundamentally, you know, they were maybe even violent, but certainly they were unhappy,” Vance told an audience at Southern California’s Pacifica Christian High School in 2021. “And so getting rid of them and making it easier for people to shift spouses like they change their underwear, that’s going to make people happier in the long term.” He praised his grandparents, who mostly raised him due to his mother’s drug addiction, because they kept their “incredibly chaotic marriage…together to the end.”

But that might not be the worst thing he’s said about single or divorced people, mostly but not exclusively women. As he told former Fox host, the now unwatchable Tucker Carlson, in 2021: “We are effectively run in this country…by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made. And so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too.” He then singled out Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, an apparently happy, accomplished, and childless woman, as well as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who actually adopted twins with his husband, Chasten, and Vice President Kamala Harris, who is extremely close to her two stepchildren, the adult son and daughter of her husband, Doug Emhoff.