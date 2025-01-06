Politics / January 6, 2025

When Will We Make January 6 a Day of Commemoration?

We are not taking what happened in 2021 seriously enough.

Joan Walsh

The US Capitol seen through security fencing.


(Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Washington, DC, looked so beautiful this morning, blanketed in its first snow of 2025. It was almost as if the fates were trying to whitewash the January 6 of four years ago, that, bloody, abominable crime against democracy that smashed windows and doors, claimed five lives and injured more than 150 people. If any of the survivors took today’s beautiful snow as a positive omen, I appreciate that for them. But generally I don’t appreciate a whitewash.

I found myself thinking today about how on every September 11 for about 20 years, NBC News, and then MSNBC, played its own coverage of that day, for many hours, starting with when the punchy Today Show got first word of this unthinkable attack, and proceeding throughout the gory details. Please don’t think I’m conflating the tragedies. So many more people died on 9/11; so many buildings were destroyed, not just damaged. The only thing that provokes comparison is that September 11 was accomplished by foreign enemies of the U.S. We were attacked by our own people on January 6, 2021. And they were cheered on by their president. And there were some ugly scenes that should be preserved.

So couldn’t we have an hour showing when things got to be their most terrifying four years ago today? I’m not even sure when that would have been. For me it was when I found out my daughter was trapped in a House office building. But there were much more dramatic moments, bloodier moments, police battered, and poor Ashli Babbitt shot dead.

In a better country, we would have a national commemoration. In this country, we pretend it was all a misunderstanding.

Don’t get me wrong. The 2024 election results were clear. (As were 2020.) Not a mandate, not a landslide. But a win. So Vice President Kamala Harris did the right thing.

“The peaceful transfer of power is one of the most fundamental principles of American democracy,” she declared. “As much as any other principle, it is what distinguishes our system of government from monarchy or tyranny.”

Current Issue

Cover of January 2025 Issue
January 2025 Issue

And hey, I dug hearing her called “Madame President,” a formality, for every state’s Electoral College report.

We knew Kamala would be very mindful, very demure, and certify Trump’s victory. I felt it was my job to watch her stand up and do her job, while I guess Speaker Mike Johnson was entitled to sit down? Whatever. She knew what her job was, and she did it.

Always with grace, not always with joy. I did notice that when the Texas GOP jumped up and applauded rowdily, she did not smile. But she rarely smiled for her own votes, either, while Mike Johnson chuckled and clapped for the GOP wins. But she did cheer when Trump crossed the line.

But it hurt. You know, you always have the woman doing the work, not getting the credit. I know, men have done this before. But after she lost to this gargoyle, to see her being chipper and doing her job. It hurt. That’s all.

The Nation Weekly

Fridays. A weekly digest of the best of our coverage.
By signing up, you confirm that you are over the age of 16 and agree to receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You may unsubscribe or adjust your preferences at any time. You can read our Privacy Policy here.

And soon we’ll be looking at the likelihood that 1,600 January 6 criminals, many violent, will be pardoned.

I was happy that the vice president was able to swear in Representative Lateefah Simon. She was one of Harris’s mentees. She will take our beloved Barbara Lee’s seat. We will go on.

Joan Walsh

Joan Walsh, a national affairs correspondent for The Nation, is a coproducer of The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts The Tonight Show and the author of What’s the Matter With White People? Finding Our Way in the Next America. Her new book (with Nick Hanauer and Donald Cohen) is Corporate Bullsh*t: Exposing the Lies and Half-Truths That Protect Profit, Power and Wealth In America.

More from The Nation

David Rubenstein, founder of The Carlyle Group, is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Joe Biden in the East Room of the White House on January 4, 2025.

Joe Biden Loves Awarding Participation Trophies to the Failed Establishment Joe Biden Loves Awarding Participation Trophies to the Failed Establishment

Unwavering support for ancien régime restoration means prizes for Liz Cheney, Hillary Clinton, and George Soros.

Jeet Heer

Jimmy Carter meets with cabinet members to discuss energy and inflation policy in 1979.

Jimmy Carter’s Ruinous Neoliberal Legacy Jimmy Carter’s Ruinous Neoliberal Legacy

The Democratic president led an ambitious agenda to replace New Deal guarantees of security and fairness with bogus models of "perfect competition." 

Jonathan Schlefer

Capitol Attack Anniversary

Capitol Attack Anniversary Capitol Attack Anniversary

On January 6, 2021, a mob of supporters of then-President Trump attacked the US Capitol in an attempted coup d'état following his defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

OppArt / Andrea Arroyo

Donald Trump stands while a choir of men imprisoned for their role in the January 6 insurrection sing at a campaign rally at in Waco, Texas, in March 2023.

Trump’s Next Term Will Make His Historical Revisionism Official Trump’s Next Term Will Make His Historical Revisionism Official

The president-elect continues to escape accountability for his election denialism and endorsement of the January 6 insurrection.

Chris Lehmann

Undocumented Immigrants, Documented Fears

Undocumented Immigrants, Documented Fears Undocumented Immigrants, Documented Fears

Undocumented immigrants are targets of harassment, even though they play a key role in the U.S. economy and paid $96.7 billion in federal, state, and local taxes in 2022.

OppArt / Felipe Galindo

House Speaker Mike Johnson at the podium with a gavel.

There Is No Genuine Good News for Mike Johnson There Is No Genuine Good News for Mike Johnson

Yes, he won the House speakership, after 1.5 attempts. But he still doesn’t control his chamber.

Joan Walsh