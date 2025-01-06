Politics / When Will We Make January 6 a Day of Commemoration? We are not taking what happened in 2021 seriously enough.

The US Capitol seen through security fencing.

(Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Washington, DC, looked so beautiful this morning, blanketed in its first snow of 2025. It was almost as if the fates were trying to whitewash the January 6 of four years ago, that, bloody, abominable crime against democracy that smashed windows and doors, claimed five lives and injured more than 150 people. If any of the survivors took today’s beautiful snow as a positive omen, I appreciate that for them. But generally I don’t appreciate a whitewash.

I found myself thinking today about how on every September 11 for about 20 years, NBC News, and then MSNBC, played its own coverage of that day, for many hours, starting with when the punchy Today Show got first word of this unthinkable attack, and proceeding throughout the gory details. Please don’t think I’m conflating the tragedies. So many more people died on 9/11; so many buildings were destroyed, not just damaged. The only thing that provokes comparison is that September 11 was accomplished by foreign enemies of the U.S. We were attacked by our own people on January 6, 2021. And they were cheered on by their president. And there were some ugly scenes that should be preserved.

So couldn’t we have an hour showing when things got to be their most terrifying four years ago today? I’m not even sure when that would have been. For me it was when I found out my daughter was trapped in a House office building. But there were much more dramatic moments, bloodier moments, police battered, and poor Ashli Babbitt shot dead.

In a better country, we would have a national commemoration. In this country, we pretend it was all a misunderstanding.

Don’t get me wrong. The 2024 election results were clear. (As were 2020.) Not a mandate, not a landslide. But a win. So Vice President Kamala Harris did the right thing.

“The peaceful transfer of power is one of the most fundamental principles of American democracy,” she declared. “As much as any other principle, it is what distinguishes our system of government from monarchy or tyranny.”

And hey, I dug hearing her called “Madame President,” a formality, for every state’s Electoral College report.

We knew Kamala would be very mindful, very demure, and certify Trump’s victory. I felt it was my job to watch her stand up and do her job, while I guess Speaker Mike Johnson was entitled to sit down? Whatever. She knew what her job was, and she did it.

Always with grace, not always with joy. I did notice that when the Texas GOP jumped up and applauded rowdily, she did not smile. But she rarely smiled for her own votes, either, while Mike Johnson chuckled and clapped for the GOP wins. But she did cheer when Trump crossed the line.

But it hurt. You know, you always have the woman doing the work, not getting the credit. I know, men have done this before. But after she lost to this gargoyle, to see her being chipper and doing her job. It hurt. That’s all.