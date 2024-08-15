Politics / Ilhan Omar’s Very Big, Very Important Win Running as an outspoken supporter of a ceasefire in Gaza, Omar dramatically increased her Democratic primary victory margin. Shouldn’t we be paying more attention?

Ilhan Omar speaks during a news conference calling for a ceasefire in Gaza outside the US Capitol on November 13, 2023. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

There has never been any question about where US Representative Ilhan Omar, DFL-Minnesota, stands on the issue of a ceasefire in Gaza. For 10 months, she has declared, “I’m committed to peace and a prompt ceasefire.” She was also an original sponsor of the House ceasefire resolution and has championed every honest effort to end the violence and save Palestinian lives.

On Tuesday, Omar won renomination to her House seat over a prominent, amply funded opponent who made criticism of the representative’s outspoken advocacy for Palestinian rights a core part of his campaign. Notably, she did not just squeak by. Omar beat her rival, former Minneapolis City Council member Don Samuels, by 14 points—a huge expansion of her winning margin from 2022, when Samuels came within two points of defeating her.

The Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party primary victory assures Omar reelection in her overwhelmingly DFL district, and the representative was in a celebratory mood on Tuesday night.

“We run the politics of joy,” Omar announced to her supporters at her victory party in Minneapolis. “We know it is joyful to want to live in a peaceful and equitable world.”

But this is not just another result from another primary.

Omar’s big win should be big news. After all, just last week, the narrow defeat of Cori Bush, Omar’s close ally in the fight to save lives in Gaza, was treated as a major political development. The same was true in June when New York Representative Jamaal Bowman was beaten for reelection in that state’s primary.

There’s no question that it is significant when critics of the assault on Gaza are defeated—even when those defeats result less from a rejection of their stands than from massive spending by the political action committees associated with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, which supports the policies of the extreme right in Israel, and billionaire Republican donors from across the country. But it is also significant that most of the House’s outspoken supporters of a ceasefire have won their reelection bids.

For the most part, they have done so as Omar did, by building multiracial, multiethnic coalitions—and by developing bases of progressive small donors (Omar raised roughly $6.2 million for this year’s race)—that are so strong that AIPAC-aligned super PACS such as the United Democracy Project, and their billionaire allies, have been scared off.