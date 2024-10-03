Politics / StudentNation / How High School Voters Can Impact the 2024 Election More than 4.4 million Americans are currently 18 years old—many of them in high school—yet their value as a voting bloc is severely underrepresented.

Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at James B. Dudley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina. ( Sean Rayford / Getty)

In 2016, Jahnavi Rao realized her civic voice was underestimated, even ignored. So, as a high school student in Pennsylvania, she founded New Voters, a school club that aimed to register high school students to vote and amplify their voices in elections.

“I wanted to be heard and I wanted my friends to be heard,” Rao said. “And as New Voters grew, I realized that high school was just such an untapped group of people in these elections.” As the president of the organization, Rao, now 23, has helped register more than 80,000 students coast to coast.

To Rao, high school is the perfect place to reach the next generation of voters. “From an equity lens, everybody goes to high school, right? Not everybody goes to college,” said Rao. “But every single person goes to high school, regardless of socioeconomic status or racial identity or anything.”

Although this fall will be the first election in which she can vote, high school senior Gabri Kurtzer-Ellenbogen has volunteered on campaigns since 2020. “I was looking for a way to stay engaged in politics and specifically the issues that matter most to me, one of which is voting rights and access,” said Kurtzer-Ellenbogen. She started working with New Voters, and helps run voter registration drives at her school in Washington, DC. “These decisions being made impact high school students more than anybody else,” said Rao, “because they’re going to be alive the longest, but they’re least heard or represented.”

Many barriers still prevent high school students from registering to vote, and when families and communities don’t emphasize voting as a milestone in young adults’ lives, civic action takes a backseat. “During voting drives, people would be excited about registering to vote, and then they’re like, ‘Oh, wait, I don’t know my Social Security number. Let me call my parents,’ and their parents wouldn’t pick up,” she said. “Even if they were enthusiastic, they can’t register at that moment because they don’t have that information, and then it just falls off their radar.”

More than 4.4 million Americans are currently 18 years old—many of them in high school—yet their value as a voting bloc is severely underrepresented because of historically low turnout rates.

Around 23 percent of those between 18 and 29 voted in the 2022 midterms, according to Tufts University’s Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement, down from the historic turnout of 28 percent during the 2018 midterms, but still much higher than the 13 percent turnout in 2014.

In recent years, young adult electoral participation has been on the rise. In September, Harvard University’s Institute of Politics released a public opinion survey of over 2,000 adults under 30 showing further growth in voter registration and plans to vote. Of respondents under 24 years old, 74 percent report they are registered to vote and 69 percent said that they will definitely or probably vote in the 2024 presidential election.

The fight for 18-year-olds’ right to vote is one of the most under-discussed social movements of the 1960s and 1970s, said Jennifer Frost, a US historian at the University of Auckland in New Zealand. “The youth enfranchisement movement doesn’t really get off the ground till 1969,” Frost said.

Compared to other movements of the time, organizing for the 26th Amendment, which lowered the voting age to 18 from 21, was less flashy, she said, and was initially spurred by lowering of the draft age in World War II. “Immediately, you have people in Congress, and also even high school students and other kinds of civic leaders, like Eleanor Roosevelt, saying, ‘We need to have the voting age match the draft age.’” Decades later in 1971, the 26th Amendment was officially ratified and millions of Americans were newly enfranchised.