Politics / GOP-Backed Arizona Polls Have It Wrong Republican-funded polling is simply not credible; the presidential race will be nail-bitingly close.

Arizona residents wait in line to vote early at the Indian Bend Wash Visitor Center on October 30, 2024,, in Scottsdale, Arizona.

(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

GOP-funded pollsters and polling groups with outlier results continue to flood the zone with polls of, at best, dubious credibility. Arizona—which Ad Impact now rates as the second-most-spent-on state in the country, after California, for media ads on political races—remains the ground zero of this misinformation game. The most recent example: Data Orbital, which has been awarded a diamond mark of credibility by The New York Times’ FiveThirtyEight, published a poll earlier this week showing Donald Trump up eight in Arizona. It also shows Kari Lake ahead of Ruben Gallego in the US Senate race.

This polling is simply not credible, flying in the face of dozens of other surveys over the past year that have shown the presidential race in the state to be a dead heat and Lake to be considerably behind Gallego in the Senate contest. If I were into conspiracy theories—which, of course, I’m not—I’d say this one was shaping up to be a doozie: The GOP pumps bad data into the polling universe to create a false sense of momentum, and then, when the election result doesn’t go the way those polls suggest it will, the GOP and its election-denying base cries foul, launches a whole bunch of phony investigations, files lawsuits, and does everything it can to gum up the certification process, making it more likely that a Democratic-leaning Arizona won’t be able to certify its electors in time for Congress to count them.

Mike Noble, an Arizona-based pollster I have talked to several times in this cycle who believes the GOP is deliberately skewing the numbers with bad polling data, is furious. All the evidence that he and his team have gathered shows that the Arizona race is incredibly tight, and nothing they have seen suggests it broke decisively for Trump this week. They published their last statewide poll of the election cycle on Thursday, alongside a national poll that shows Harris up three points. In Arizona, Noble’s data has Trump up only 1 percent, with 48 percent to Harris’s 47, and with Gallego up four points.

All of the Arizona presidential polls showing such a close outcome leave open the possibility that the Democrats can overcome the Trump lead through a stronger ground game and a rigorous get-out-the-vote operation that they have spent years developing.

The last couple of election cycles provide precedent for just this scenario. Noble points out that in 2022 Data Orbital published poll after poll showing Lake significantly ahead in the governor’s race. It may or may not have been a coincidence that, as local media reported, Lake’s campaign had employed the father of George Khalaf, founder of the polling firm, as its treasurer.

Khalaf’s numbers helped to skew the averages toward the Republican; in the end, however, the Democratic candidate, Katie Hobbs, won the election. In the final poll of that season, the company predicted clear wins for the GOP election-deniers running for secretary of state and for attorney general. Those predictions also turned out to be wrong; the Democrats won both of those races as well. In other words, just because a pollster throws a bunch of numbers into the mix that make it look like the GOP is surging, that doesn’t mean there’s a real surge.

As Mike Tomasky recently wrote in The New Republic, the GOP bad-poll gimmick isn’t just an Arizona phenomenon. Similar manipulation of data has occurred in many of the swing states, rendering the rush of last-minute polls little more than a campaign prop.

Yet The New York Times continues to fall for the GOP strategy hook, line, and sinker, building into their rolling FiveThirtyEight averages numbers from Data Orbital, the right-leaning Redfield & Wilton Strategies, and the Trafalgar Group. Of the last six polls in Arizona, four have come from these groups, with Data Orbital’s being given a disproportionate weight. That average, as a result, now puts Trump up 3 percent, roughly the same as the lead Lake supposedly had just before she lost the governor’s race to Katie Hobbs. Presumably, many of those supposedly reliable Republican voters who rejected Lake as being too extreme are, at the very least, having reservations about casting their ballots for the equally extreme Trump, meaning it’s more than likely Trump’s lead in Arizona is as much a desert mirage as was Lake’s two years ago.

Meanwhile, on the ground, away from the noise of the polls, the SEIU, the culinary workers, and the hotel workers’ unions are putting together their most ambitious door-knocking campaigns ever in both Arizona and in Nevada, with hundreds of canvassers, data analysts, and logistics experts saturating the large metropolitan areas in both states in a huge effort to identify likely Harris voters and then get them to actually vote.