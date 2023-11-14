Politics / Senator John Fetterman Is a Progressive Icon, a Republican Hate Figure—and a Pro-Israel Pinup The Pennsylvania Democrat has long bucked convention on everything from legalizing marijuana to the Senate dress code. But his views on Israel/Palestine risk alienating his base.

Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, left, greets Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman, right, on the fifth anniversary of the Tree of Life synagogue attack on October 27, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pa. (Justin Merriman / Getty)

These are strange times for John Fetterman, the freshman Democratic senator from Pennsylvania.

For much of the past year, he existed mainly as either a case study in the psychology of stroke survivors, the new public face of male depression—or as a kind of right-wing hate object. The rare swing state politician with genuine progressive credentials—he was a Bernie Sanders supporter, a backer of legalized marijuana, and embraced clemency for reformed prisoners—he repeatedly drew Republican ire during and after his successful campaign. With his frumpy hoodies and baggy shorts, he defied the Senate dress code, enraging a Fox News demographic always hungry to cut down the left. His folk hero status only grew.

The war between Israel and Hamas has thrown into sharp relief another side of Fetterman, one mostly ignored on the campaign trail: his hawkish foreign policy views. Though he rose to fame as the heavily tattooed mayor of the hardscrabble town of Braddock, he was also a graduate of Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government. His heterodoxy on the domestic front never extended beyond America’s borders.

Fetterman has been unequivocal: He doesn’t want a cease-fire until Hamas is “neutralized.” And the many Pennsylvania progressives who supported him last year are outraged.

“I’m hoping he will realize how out of line his current stance is,” said Cecily Harwitt, an organizer in Philadelphia. “I’ve seen a lot of my peers and colleagues like things he’s done on other issues, but this is reprehensible and unforgivable. We desperately hope he will change his stance.”

Protesters from IfNotNow and Jewish Voice for Peace, two progressive Jewish organizations critical of the Israeli government, have already confronted Fetterman, shutting down the street in front of his Philadelphia office. Protesters interrupted a recent campaign event and former campaign staffers penned a letter to his office urging him to support a cease-fire.

“I was very appalled and shocked by the language he used,” said Jules Berkman-Hill, a former Fetterman campaign volunteer. “As a Pennsylvania Jew who devoted significant time to getting him elected—and knowing he was the best choice to be our senator—I believe he is really letting us down.”

So far, Fetterman hasn’t budged. He isn’t the only prominent progressive to deeply disappoint the activist left. While Squad members like Cori Bush, Rashida Tlaib, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have been spoken pointedly about the carnage in Gaza, Sanders himself has not endorsed a cease-fire. Instead, he has repeated his call for a “humanitarian pause,” echoing, for the most part, the latest language of the Biden administration.