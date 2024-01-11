Politics / StudentNation / Can the EU’s Digital Services Act Inspire US Tech Regulation? “The effect of these large, European digital laws is going to be felt well beyond the borders of Europe.”

EU Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager during a press conference on the Digital Services Act. (Alexandros Michailidis / Getty)

In late August, the Digital Services Act went into effect in the European Union. The act, along with the Digital Markets Act, aims to “create a safer digital space,” affecting the transparency, content monitoring, and monopolistic practices of tech companies.

The Digital Services Act serves as an update and replacement for the EU’s e-Commerce Directive, originally adopted in 2000, which set a precedent for online regulation: a basic framework for what consumer information online providers needed to make available, rules on online contracting and on commercial communications like advertisements.

Since 2000, though, the role online platforms play in our lives has grown in unimaginable ways—as have the platforms themselves.

That’s where the DSA comes in. The European Commission, led by commissioners Margrethe Vestager and Thierry Breton, originally proposed the acts in December 2020. Now, the DSA will shift new responsibilities for illegal goods to sales platforms, such as Amazon. These companies will have to provide ways for consumers to flag these goods and identify their sellers. At the same time, social media companies will have to implement similar systems for illegal or harmful content, along with bans on targeted advertising toward children or around certain personal categories, such as sexuality, ethnicity, and political views. The act also adds other transparency measures, from platforms’ recommendation algorithms to risk management systems.

While these rules are only required for EU citizens, this transnational legislation will have international effects. The majority of the companies affected by these regulations are headquartered in the United States. Several companies, including Meta and Microsoft, have released statements explaining the changes they’ll make—making clear that they will apply to EU citizens only. Meta, for example, plans to increase transparency by explaining its content-ranking algorithms and make reporting tools easier to access and provide users with the opportunity to turn off recommendation AI entirely.

But Americans will still be affected—even if indirectly—said Robert Gulotty, associate professor of international political economy at the University of Chicago. “Most of this stuff will be affecting things that you won’t see, like the companies that would have never been there, but you will never see emerge the products that they would have designed,” Gulotty said. “Most of it’s going to be the absence of things, as opposed to the presence of things.”

According to Samuel Woolley, assistant professor of journalism and project director for propaganda research at the Center for Media Engagement at University of Texas at Austin, “the effect of these large, European digital laws is going to be felt well beyond the borders of Europe.” Companies operating within the EU will have to hire workers to comply with regulations, a cost he expects will be passed along to consumers.

But the United States is still involved—and in ways deeper than you might expect. The Federal Trade Commission reportedly sent officials overseas to help with the Digital Services Act’s implementation and enforcement, despite the EU’s regulation of largely American businesses. Republicans weren’t happy. The House of Representatives’ Committee on Oversight and Accountability opened an official inquiry in August. Senator Ted Cruz accused the FTC of “colluding with foreign governments” by helping the EU to “target” American businesses.

According to Gulotty, the regulations affecting targeted advertising and disinformation would affect domestic politics; specifically, Republican campaigns. “The idea that there’d be government checks on disinformation—for him, that’d be literally targeting his own campaign and the campaign of his allies.” The FTC declined to comment on this story.

Most companies that the act targets are American companies, not European ones, and the letter announcing the inquiry cites losses of $22 to $50 billion in new compliance and operation costs. Large sections of the act are designed to protect human rights. It prevents amplification of hate speech and propaganda, moderates content for pornographic material, and aims to prevent racial and gender biases, according to Sherilyn Naidoo, legal and policy adviser for Amnesty Tech.