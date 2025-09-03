Stephen Miller Calls Democrats a “Domestic Extremist Organization” Congressional Democrats should demand that he retract his grotesque claims or resign.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller speaks during a television interview with CNN outside the White House in Washington, DC, on May 30, 2025. (Allison Robbert / Getty Images)

We are all familiar with the Trump presidential strategy of “flooding the zone.” Its premise is that the mainstream media is incapable of running with more than one or two stories at a time. Therefore, if you hit the system on multiple fronts simultaneously this will take the wind out of any opposition. Hence the Trump regime’s accelerating addiction to outrage upon outrage.

Indeed, as if drugged on its own extremism, the Trump team are accelerating their assaults. In her Substack, Diving Into Data & Decision-Making, Christina Pagel, who has been tracking the White House, has just itemized the one-thousandth authoritarian-like action initiated by its current denizen.

The first 250 took three months. The most recent 250 just a single month. She lists them all under five headings: undermining democratic institutions and the rule of law, dismantling federal government and its protections, suppressing dissent, attacking science, and unleashing global destabilization.

A little noticed but I think critical outrage does not get itemized under these headings. It seems not to have drawn any angry complaints. Instead, a shrug of familiarity seems to have replaced taking full advantage of what from this side of the Atlantic seems to be a clear opportunity.

Perhaps it comes from the UK not having a written Constitution and instead being governed by a system that relies on moral codes as much as rules. It means that really clear breaches of behavior can bring down even mighty politicians. Boris Johnson, the UK’s would-be Trump, found this to his cost when a final egregious dishonesty led to so many members of his government resigning, he had to do so too.