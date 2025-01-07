Left-Populists—Unshackle Your Imaginations! It’s time to challenge the Democrats’ “business model.”

Senator Bernie Sanders speaks about Ralph De La Torre’s spending habits during the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions. (Kayla Bartkowski / The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

This year’s election left Democrats in a quandary. They clearly needed new, ambitious proposals to help working Americans, but that would undermine a de facto “business model” that has guided their party for decades. Once again, it seemed that nothing would change.

As always, the left had no shortage of good advice for Democrats. Some commentators joined Senator Bernie Sanders in admonishing the party to remember its working-class issues. In one interesting take, Pete Davis proposed overhauling the party’s “civic structure” with tools like maps, membership cards, and mutual aid.

“By pairing local participation with centralized coordination,” Davis wrote, “the national leadership and the local membership could communicate ideas, concerns, mandates, and marching orders back and forth.”

The problem isn’t the advice; it’s the intended audience. It’s dispiriting for activists to spend their lives supplicating to an institution that has strong incentives not to listen. It’s time to stop talking about what Democrats need to do and start talking about what the left should do.

For years, the idea that the Democrats had any plan would have seemed absurd. But the chaos ended in the 1990s, when so-called “New Democrats” reorganized the party using a corporate-style blueprint. They don’t call it a “business model,” of course, but it exists. It helps explain some of the party’s more baffling decisions—and its distaste for the left.

The model’s “product” is corporate-friendly public policy. Revenue from corporations and wealthy individuals (“customers”) finances the party’s mega-million-dollar—now billion-dollar—campaigns, along with a vast superstructure of think tanks, consulting firms, and vendors. They employ thousands of people who, in turn, help shape the party’s direction.

The model worked, for a while. Democrats won the presidency and both houses of Congress in 2008, including a filibuster-proof Senate majority. But it cost them in the end. The 2008 financial crisis made it impossible to fully address the financial emergency and please the “customers,” which frustrated working-class voters.

Dems lost the House in 2010, the Senate in 2014, and the presidency in 2016.

The business model also explains why the party twice rejected Sanders, the most popular politician in the country. Sanders posed an existential threat to the model. His economic proposals undermined its “product,” and his ability to raise large sums of small-donor cash threatened its revenue stream. Better to lose occasionally, even to Trump, than sacrifice the cash flow that finances “centrist” campaigns—and supports thousands of party operatives.

Sanders, the Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC), and other elected progressives worked diligently under Biden, winning some strong appointments like Lina Khan at the FTC and passing legislation that exceeded expectations. But they paid a price for their loyalty. Like other elected progressives, Sanders and CPC leader Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) arguably traded away some clout by endorsing Biden more than a year before the election, leaving them unable to argue effectively for popular progressive ideas.