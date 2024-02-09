Politics / Biden Can No Longer Avoid Questions About His Fitness for a Second Term A long-simmering debate has boiled to the surface with the special counsel’s report. How the president responds will determine whether he is reelected.

Joe Biden speaking about the Special Counsel report in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on February 8, 2024. (Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images)

Joe Biden is furious at special counsel Robert Hur, and rightly so. In a gratuitous swipe at the president, Hur made an issue of the president’s age on Thursday when he issued a long-awaited report that, while it concluded that Biden should not face criminal charges for mishandling classified documents, still cast the president’s cognitive state in a brutal light.

Biden let that fury show in a combative nighttime press conference where, in a riff on the report’s most instantly notorious phrase, he declared, “I’m well-meaning and I’m an elderly man, and I know what the hell I’m doing.”

Feisty and pugnacious, Biden sparred with reporters who peppered him with unusually personal and aggressive questions. When Fox News reporter Peter Doocy, who often gives the president a hard time, asked, “How bad is your memory?” Biden shot back, “My memory is so bad I let you speak.”

The point of the press conference, which was hastily organized after the release of Hur’s report prompted an immediate frenzy of speculation about Biden’s age and mental fitness, was to shut down a snowballing debate about the president’s capacity to even seek—let alone serve—a second term.

That didn’t happen. A long-simmering argument over the president’s abilities has boiled to the surface, shaking up a campaign that will only get more bitter and contentious as 2024 progresses. What transpired gives us a rough outline of what is to come, just as it leaves no doubt of what Biden must do if he hopes to win a second term.

Republicans were quick to dismiss the president as “weak and sad,” while the cadre of Democrats who have never been particularly enthusiastic about the president suggested that he step aside so that the party could make a late-stage substitution in a race that is already well underway. And the Democrats who expect Biden will be their candidate were fretting about the reality that, as veteran Democratic strategist David Axelrod explained immediately after the Thursday night press conference, “This is a stubborn problem for the campaign going forward.”

Axelrod’s right. This is a challenge the president and his team must rise to if they are going to prevail in 2024. How they do that will go a long way toward determining whether Biden, who remains the all-but-certain Democratic nominee, wins or loses in a November race against Donald Trump, who is equally certain to be his Republican rival—despite a burgeoning discussion, urged on by Nikki Haley, about the former president’s own “declining” mental fitness.