Environment / StudentNation / Meet the Young Peruvians Fighting in Court for Climate Action Seven youth plaintiffs, ages ranging from 14 to 16, argue that the state is violating their right to a healthy environment by failing to curb Amazon deforestation and mitigate climate change.

The Álvarez youth plaintiffs stand outside of the Judicial Branch of Peru: Superior Court of Justice of Lima after filing their legal complaint against the state in the judiciary. (Legal Defense Institute)

Héctor Enrique Delgado Pérez was only 10 years old when Perú experienced one of the strongest El Niño events in its history in 2017. The consequences were particularly striking in the Amazon Indigenous urban migrant settlement of Cantagallo, threatened by increased flooding from the nearby River Rímac, where Delgado Pérez’s activist lawyer mother often brought him. Meanwhile, near where Delgado Pérez lived in Lima, many people faced water scarcity. At his school José Antonio Encinas, which promotes a nontraditional approach to education, he learned about the climate crisis’s role in intensifying the effects of El Niño. “We felt powerless to change something that was affecting all of us at this moment,” he recalled of conversations with classmates. Moved to action, Delgado Pérez joined a boundary-breaking legal case coordinated by a peer’s father, Legal Defense Institute attorney Juan Carlos Ruiz Molleda, who was inspired by his two young daughters (also plaintiffs) and a similar case in Colombia.

Now, amid yet another year of stronger El Niño effects and record-breaking heat, Delgado Pérez is one of seven youth plaintiffs in Álvarez et al v. Peru. Ranging in age from 14 to 16, several plaintiffs have entered their teens since filing their case in 2019. After their virtual hearing last July, there is still no clear timeline for a judicial ruling on the case. The plaintiffs claim that by failing to curb Amazon deforestation and mitigate climate change, the state is violating their rights to life, water, health, and a healthy environment. Among the actions they seek through a court order is a concrete plan from the state for achieving net-zero deforestation in the Peruvian Amazon by 2025; for regional governments to form related plans, incorporating climate adaptation and mitigation measures; and for the state to halt deforestation on public lands.

Today, as Delgado Pérez and his peers eagerly await a ruling, the growth of the Fridays for Future movement and the momentum of youth-led and human rights-based climate change lawsuits worldwide provide renewed hope for their four-year-old case. Most recently, US youth plaintiffs saw historic success when Montana’s refusal to consider climate change impacts in permitting fossil fuel projects was deemed unconstitutional in Held v. State of Montana.

Yet the young Peruvians face unique obstacles in their fight for a stable climate in a Global South country. While raising key considerations around intergenerational justice, the Álvarez case also highlights questions of fairness concerning countries’ obligations to curb emissions and conserve natural resources. How the case unfolds could have repercussions for future climate litigation and political action both within and beyond Peru.

An Opportune Moment to Revitalize their Case

For many young people growing up in a world of extreme heat, ferocious natural disasters, and rapidly melting glaciers, the threats posed by climate change, including the rights to life and health, are glaringly obvious. Yet the successful use of strategic litigation to establish clear mandates for governments and companies to acknowledge these risks, and accordingly take climate action, is a more recent and global phenomenon. Only a month after the Held victory, the European Court of Human Rights held a hearing for six Portuguese youth seeking to hold 32 national governments accountable for insufficient climate action. Although Duarte Agostinho and Others v. Portugal and 32 Other States has yet to be decided, its progression is a resounding sign of the growing will of international legal systems to contemplate and prosecute climate inaction. In this context and following COP28, where nations made a historic agreement to pursue an equitable transition away from fossil fuels, the current moment represents a prime opportunity for the young Peruvians to revive their case.

While the Held and Duarte Agostino developments may not directly affect the Álvarez case, said Maria Antonia Tigre, director of Global Climate Change Litigation at the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law, the broader momentum and pressure they have created is significant. “There are waves in the climate movement and that helps cases that have nothing to do with [each other] in terms of the jurisdictions but that also focus on the same types of legal issues,” she said.

Just last year, Colombia and Chile petitioned the Inter-American Court of Human Rights for an advisory opinion on states obligations’ regarding “Climate Emergency and Human Rights,” while the International Court of Justice is developing an advisory opinion on states’ climate obligations globally following advocacy from the small island state of Vanuatu. Both of these opinions could shape what climate action states are held accountable for, said Tigre. She also highlighted the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child’s historic affirmation of children’s right to a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment last August as meaningful.