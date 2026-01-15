Environment / StudentNation / The US Needs India to Buy Coal. Who Pays the Cost? As the country doubles down on coal exports, local communities—like those in Baltimore and Ennore—will bear the environmental burden.

The North Chennai Power Station. (Alex Norbrook)

This story was produced for StudentNation, a program of the Nation Fund for Independent Journalism , which is dedicated to highlighting the best of student journalism. For more StudentNation, check out our archive or learn more about the program here . StudentNation is made possible through generous funding from The Puffin Foundation . If you’re a student and you have an article idea, please send pitches and questions to [email protected] .

David Jones and Panner Selvam don’t have much in common. The two are separated by thousands of miles of ocean. One lives in Baltimore, Maryland, the other in a small town north of Chennai, India. One is a highway maintenance and traffic operator, the other a fisherman.

Additional reporting was contributed by Joel Shelton in Chennai, India.

But Jones and Panner both pay the price for a single trade route of coal that connects the mines of central Appalachia in the United States with heavy industrial factories across India.

This trade route has grown dramatically over the past five years, weaving American coal companies and India’s power, steel, and cement sectors into a web of fossil fuel dependency. Facing two decades of declining domestic coal use, America’s largest coal companies have turned outward, increasingly sending their product abroad, largely to India. Nearly a quarter of all the coal America shipped overseas last year, the largest share by far, was purchased by Indian companies.

In the United States, coal exports recently reached a six-year high, as a quarter of all coal mined domestically now ends up overseas. When President Trump said to the United Nations in September that the United States is “ready to provide any country with abundant, affordable energy supplies,” this seems to be just the transition he had in mind.

But the supply route has a heavy cost, threatening global decarbonization efforts and sacrificing communities on both ends of the trade corridor. At its most personal, exporting coal from the US to India burdens people like Panner and Jones with health problems, unstable livelihoods, and an uncertain future for their children. “My life,” Jones said, “is going to be cut short because of this.”

Jones has lived with coal for years. His neighborhood, Curtis Bay, is home to an export terminal operated by national rail giant CSX. Piles of coal at the terminal loom over rowhouses mere hundreds of feet away.

Wind kicks up dust from the piles and blows it into the community, settling on stoops and playground slides. A peer-reviewed Johns Hopkins study found that this dust contributes to air pollution levels in Curtis Bay. Residents exhibit high rates of asthma and chronic lower respiratory disease, afflictions often linked to coal dust exposure. Chloe Ahmann, an anthropologist who used to be an elementary-school teacher in Curtis Bay, recalls having classes “full of students with asthma, who struggled to fully enjoy their recess.” The students, she recalled, talked about “the thickness and sticky qualities of air.”

Sometimes the terminal’s impacts are more dramatic. In December 2021, an explosion sent a cloud of dust over the area, shattering windows and blanketing homes in a 12-block radius with dust. “There was just dust everywhere—more than normal,” Jones recalled.

“Everyone who lives or works in Curtis Bay is an unpaid employee of CSX,” Greg Sawtell, a South Baltimore environmental justice organizer, told Maryland lawmakers. “Folks have to spend their time and money cleaning off their homes, dealing with increased medical bills. Zero compensation.”

Baltimore has exported coal for more than a century. Its deep port and proximity to Appalachian mines make it an ideal location for US producers. Today the city hosts the second-largest coal export hub in the country. Nearly 30 percent of American coal exports move through Baltimore’s two terminals, operated by CSX and Core Natural Resources.

These terminals have become ground zero for a major shift in the coal industry. Across the United States, coal demand has collapsed as utilities replace coal plants with cheaper natural gas and renewable options. Coal use has dropped by half since 2008 and is projected to approach zero within two decades. And the recent boom in energy demand due to data centers is not expected to change the long-term trend. “The structural decline is still in place,” said Jonathan Church, an analyst at the US Energy Information Administration.

As domestic demand ramps down, coal companies have turned to the international market to find buyers overseas, increasing investments in export infrastructure. Core, which operates the second Baltimore terminal, was formed this year out of a merger between Consol Energy and Arch Resources, with an explicit goal to expand export capacity; before the merger, an Arch Resources vice president announced, “We’re ready to go 100 percent exports.”