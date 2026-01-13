Q&A / Want to Understand California’s Water Crisis? Look to the Pistachio. A conversation with the documentarians Rowan Wernham and Yasha Levine about their film Pistachio Wars, a look at how one family came to control much of the state’s water.

Rowan Wernham and Yasha Levine in San Francisco, 2022. (Evgenia Kovda)

This article appears in the February 2026 issue, with the headline “Q&A: Rowan Wernham and Yasha Levine.”

In 2009, Wall Street had just imploded, and the Mojave Desert town of Victorville, California—sunblasted, shoddily constructed, and abruptly abandoned—was one of the housing bubble’s most spectacular wipeouts. But amid the boarded-up McMansions and tumbleweed-traversed deserted culs-de-sac, the journalist Yasha Levine stumbled upon an entirely different story.

Seeking water, a drought-stricken Victorville bulk-purchased enough to supply as many as 30,000 families for a year. The arrangement gave Levine pause: Since when did a public resource like water come with a deed? That question unspooled into the reporting behind his new documentary, Pistachio Wars.

At the center of the movie, codirected with the filmmaker Rowan Wernham, is the billionaire couple Stewart and Lynda Resnick, the biggest farmers in the United States and longtime patrons of liberal-arts institutions. They started and own the Wonderful Company, which encompasses airport staples like Wonderful Pistachios, those pomegranate juices shaped like fertility goddesses, and Fiji Water.

The Resnicks are the type of outlandish characters who can only really exist in Los Angeles. Marketing protégé Lynda was born to movie impresario Jack Harris, who directed The Blob. Her personal photocopier was used to leak the Pentagon Papers. Meanwhile Stewart, who had his fingers in a variety of entrepreneurial pies, met Lynda after seeking her out for marketing help at his security firm, which was later busted for smuggling blocks of heroin through LAX. Today, they live in a 25,000-square-foot Beaux-Arts manor in Beverly Hills, enjoying a pistachio fortune buttressed by splashy Super Bowl Sunday ads featuring Stephen Colbert and Psy of “Gangnam Style.”

While Pistachio Wars revels in the Resnicks’ oddity, it ultimately emerges as an indictment of their business practices. For decades, the couple has sustained their vast orchards by buying up and privatizing ruinous quantities of California water, consuming more annually than the entire population of Los Angeles and expanding even through the state’s most punishing droughts. Their thirsty groves often rise above oil fields where pumping jacks nod like dunking birds and canals run with a thin, iridescent petroleum skin. Sometimes, the Wonderful Company even acquires wastewater from nearby drilling to irrigate crops, which may present public health concerns. The industry the Resnicks dominate exploded only after the Iranian Revolution throttled cheaper pistachio imports, and the couple has long supported hawkish DC organizations intent on keeping that shipment stream shut.

The Nation spoke to Levine and Wernham about their experience making Pistachio Wars and the environmental, public health, and geopolitical perils of privatizing a critical natural resource like water. This interview has been condensed and edited for length and clarity.

—Lara-Nour Walton

Lara-Nour Walton: How did you become interested in covering water, and what is the value of focusing on a natural resource as a journalist?

Yasha Levine: I moved from Soviet Russia to America in 1990 and spent my childhood here in California. I grew up with the state’s water infrastructure—canals, dams—and I was swimming in artificial lakes every summer, but I never really thought about it. People don’t usually think about water as an organizing commodity that’s extracted. But when I was in Victorville, I realized that a little water deal in a desert suburb—basically a gas-station stopover for most people—was part of a larger structure that leads right back to one of the most influential families in Los Angeles. That’s when I knew… this water stuff is very important.

Rowan Wernham: People don’t really think that a wealthy couple could be selling water to a small town like Victorville; the public doesn’t have that conception of how the water system works. One of the things we tried to get into in the film was explaining how, despite the fact that water is supposed to be a public resource, it has been privatized in all these ways. The back door happens to be agriculture, because the agricultural operators have a lot of land in areas where there is water, and a lot of times land is tied to water rights and the control of water agencies. And then, because water is very important to its business, Big Agriculture is lobbying to get control of more water.

LNW: Only 20 percent of the water used by Californians goes to the residential population. The rest is allocated to agriculture. How does the majority of an ostensibly public resource end up in private industry hands?

RW: According to the California Constitution, water is supposed to be a public resource. But then when you get out into, say, the west part of the Central Valley, what you have is a water district, and the control of that water district is based on land ownership. So whoever owns the land gets to decide basically how the water for that district is allocated. Because the Wonderful Company owns the majority of land in that area, they have control over it. So that’s one way that it’s kind of quasi-privatized.

And then, of course, in the ’90s everything was kind of culturally and politically going towards privatization. As the Resnicks were riding that wave, they set their sights on the Kern Water Bank, which is an underground aquifer that can store enough water to supply LA. There was a backroom deal done at that time, which the Resnicks were very involved in, where the state basically handed over the majority of this water bank—this huge asset. Around the same time, the Resnicks lobbied to change some of the rules for water in California, to shift them a bit more towards agricultural use and away from residential use. The sum of their lobbying efforts was a system that allowed them to trade water in a more marketized way.