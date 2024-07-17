Environment / StudentNation / A Proposed Regulation Could Protect Millions of Workers From Extreme Heat As temperatures continue to rise from climate change, OSHA’s first and only extreme heat proposal would help over 36 million people.

For Eva Marroquin, it doesn’t matter how hot it gets. “Either way, we have to put up with the heat. We have to stand it,” said Marroquin, an immigrant laborer, after returning home from a long day at a construction site in Austin, Texas. This week, the high is once again expected to near 100 degrees.

Marroquin has worked on thousands of buildings and homes in the last 18 years, spending her workday painting, constructing, and cleaning outdoor facilities for hours on end. Even when she’s inside, it’s often without air conditioning, access to drinking water, or breaks.

“[Contractors] are very strict, and they don’t respect the laws,” she said. “I suffered from a heat stroke, which hurts your throat so much. I had to go to the doctor, and the doctor said I was dehydrated. Another worker I know went to the hospital because he was passing out. It’s very terrible what happens to you.”

There were more than 2,300 heat fatalities in the United States in 2023—a record for the most heat-related deaths in a year. But 2024 could be even worse. Earlier this month, there were 28 deaths due to extreme heat in a single week.

On July 2, the US Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) proposed a new rule that would protect more than 36 million workers from heat-related illnesses and deaths. Regulations included employers’ responsibility to designate rest time, provide adequate water, and monitor heat-induced symptoms. The rule, “Heat Injury and Illness Prevention in Outdoor and Indoor Work Settings” includes stipulations once the temperature hits the 80-degree or 90-degree mark. “Heat is the leading cause of death among all hazardous weather conditions in the United States,” wrote OSHA. “This is a significant step toward a federal heat standard to protect workers.”

“Temperatures are increasing,” said Dr. Susan Kaplan, a research assistant professor at the University of Illinois Chicago studying Environmental & Occupational Health Sciences. “If you think about someone who works outdoors all day, they are now being exposed to a lot more heat over the course of their work shift than they were maybe five or 10 years ago.”

States like Texas also have no oversight for workers in extreme heat. In 2015, OSHA found the state to be the deadliest for construction workers, with one worker dying every three days. The few protections workers previously had through local and county amendments were overridden in September of 2023 under Texas’s HB 2127, preventing cities from making local ordinances contradicting the state code. Because Texas’s Labor Code doesn’t address water and break access in extreme heat, workers in scorching conditions are left to burn.

David Broyles has been installing and transferring generators across Austin, Texas, since he was a teenager. After 20 years on the job, he says working in the heat has become normal, but that “it’s gotten worse” over time. Broyles, who often does work for the city, says his job sometimes requires working 12 to 16 hours a day outside. “I can’t just leave after eight hours,” he said, as electrical workers must make sure that generators for the city are always working.

“About five weeks ago, I was doing a shutdown in South Austin, and it was a 14-hour day. Around the 12th hour, I got to a point where my fellow workers told me to stop and sit down,” he said. According to Broyles, it is often other coworkers who have to step in and “take care of each other.”

Witnessing coworkers suffer from heat exhaustion is not uncommon, according to Ryan Pollock, an electrician who worked outside for seven years before becoming the politics director for Local 520 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union.