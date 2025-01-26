This Week

M-M-M EGGS!

Boinked.

Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist and the winner of the 2024 Herb Block Prize for editorial cartooning.

More from The Nation

(Fossil-)Fueling the California Fires

Exxon has been knowingly pouring gas on climate problems for decades.

OppArt / Peter Kuper

A blue Volkswagen van sits intact on a street amid homes destroyed by the Palisades Fire in Malibu, California, on January 15, 2025.

The media is failing to warn us about the scale of the disasters that lie ahead. In Los Angeles, as everywhere, we need more than liberal technocratic tweaks.

Wen Stephenson

The burnt remains of a building where once stood a hardware store are seen in Altadena, California on January 15, 2025. The historic community of Altadena, on the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, has been left in ashes and rubble though some homes remain standing.

California’s Department of Insurance has worked to repair the broken insurance system, but the LA fires threaten to undo the progress the state has made.

Sasha Abramsky

A reporter works in front of a home burned by the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California, on January 9, 2025.

Even as the LA fires still burn, most journalism is not representing how the climate crisis is driving increasingly frequent and severe extreme weather.

Mark Hertsgaard and Kyle Pope

A firefighter monitors the spread of the Auto Fire in Oxnard, North West of Los Angeles, California, on January 13, 2025.

The LA disaster is a wake-up call: Our firefighting playbook was written for a world that no longer exists. We need a new approach, and we need it now.

Lazo Gitchos

What the Fire Left Behind: Scenes From Los Angeles

The Nation’s Western correspondent, Sasha Abramsky, captures the destruction of the Palisades fire and the relics of the people who used to live in one debris zone.

Photo Essay / Sasha Abramsky