It's the 2024 Election Season. Where's the Climate Story? Despite the threats to all of humanity, news outlets around the world are largely sidelining the climate conversation

A demonstration prior to Germany’s Social Democratic party’s final campaign meeting for the Bremen state elections in Bremen, northwestern Germany, on May 12, 2023. (Carmen Jaspersen / AFP via Getty Images)

This story is part of Covering Climate Now, a global journalism collaboration cofounded by Columbia Journalism Review and The Nation strengthening coverage of the climate story.

Fact one: More voters face national elections in 2024 than ever before—about 4 billion people, nearly half the human population.

Fact two: Last year was the hottest in recorded history—and scientists warn that oil, gas, and coal burning must be rapidly phased out if we are to preserve a livable planet.

Fact three: Journalists too often don’t connect one fact with the other.

By any reasonable journalistic standard, 2024 should be the year of the climate election. Countries around the world face critical questions about leaving fossil fuels behind; adapting our transportation infrastructure, housing stock, and farming practices to increasingly harsh weather; and protecting the people most at risk. Reporters should be asking candidates where they stand on all of this, so voters are equipped with accurate information to hold their elected officials to account at the ballot box.

Unfortunately, this is mostly not happening. Despite the moment of peril we are living through—a moment felt especially acutely by young people looking to their futures—news outlets around the world are largely sidelining the climate conversation, contributing to the sense among young people that journalism isn’t covering the issues they most care about.

It is a particular problem in the United States—the largest emitter of climate pollution in history and the second-largest annual emitter, behind China. Already, the country is under assault by damaging—and expensive—climate impacts. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced in January that 2023 was the worst year yet, with 28 climate-related disasters in the US claiming 492 lives and causing at least $92.9 billion in damages. Scientists are clear: Climate extremes will continue to worsen until humans stop pumping carbon and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

So far, however, the political press is covering the 2024 campaign as if climate weren’t on the ballot. Whether it’s the presidential, congressional, or state and local races being covered, climate questions are relegated to afterthoughts in candidate debates and interviews, if they’re asked at all.

And when the climate crisis does come up, it’s often framed as a simplistic, either-or question that implies that the science remains unsettled: Do you, or don’t you, believe man-made climate change is real? That question was settled long ago; the scientific consensus around the climate crisis is approaching the consensus around gravity.