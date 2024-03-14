Economy / The Dubious Ethics of “the World’s Most Ethical Companies” Ethisphere has a proprietary metric for assessing how morally correct companies are. This year, it gave an award to Israel’s largest weapons manufacturer.

Eighteen years ago, in the wake of a series of fraudulent business scandals where major companies used accounting sleights of hand to cook their books, fool regulators, and gouge customers, people were fed up. So, the Ethisphere Institute and its World’s Most Ethical Companies list was born. “It occurred to the Ethisphere team,” Erica Salmon-Byrne, Ethisphere’s chief strategy officer and executive chair, told me, “that there was nobody that was celebrating the companies that were doing things well.”

Ethisphere, a for-profit institution started in 2006, which describes itself as a tool to “accelerate ethical business,” has expanded significantly since its creation. In addition to producing its yearly list of the World’s Most Ethical Companies, Ethisphere hosts a podcast (Ethicast), a newsletter (“Ethisphere Insights”), and runs the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance, which allows members to access a “concierge” service where business executives can ponder ethical quandaries (“How do I measure and assess third-party risk?”) There is also a Global Ethics Summit, which occurs in tandem with the honoree gala. “It becomes evermore necessary to have a discussion about ethics,” the 2024 summit agenda reads, “and how we can maintain morality in our world.” Both nonprofits and for-profit companies can apply, with the exception of NGOs, government agencies, and nonprofit colleges and universities.

Last week, Ethisphere made its annual announcement of the 136 “most ethical companies” across the globe, prompting a wave of press releases, kudos from the financial world, and a video from one of this year’s winners, defense-contractor Booz Allen Hamilton. “Five time honoree” the celebration video says, a balloon hovering beside it. Other awardees from this year include the pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly, the health insurance company Blue Shield of California, and the Fortune 500 toy manufacturer Hasbro.

It’s not a new thing, corporations using confusing acronyms and equations to congratulate themselves. There is CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) and ESG, a criteria for investments focused on Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance—or what conservatives call “woke capitalism.” But where Ethisphere differs is its focus on a quantifiable and astute-sounding measure, whose complexity seems to compel corporations into inherent trust. The press department at Ethisphere told me about its proprietary formula: the highly complex and trademarked, Ethics Quotient® methodology. Companies bestowed with the honor of scoring high enough can use the World’s Most Ethical Companies logo on their website and enjoy a glossy reputation-booster when seeking clients.

Some of this year’s honorees include seven-time winner Leidos, a weapons manufacturer that creates products for the US Army. Two years ago, the company was awarded the Pentagon’s “Project Mayhem” contract to develop an unmanned hypersonic aircraft. On its website it boasts “next-generation strike systems and technology for today’s warfighter.” Then there’s 10-time honoree—the US Bank—which the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ordered to pay nearly $21 million last year after blocking out-of-work customers from receiving unemployment benefits at the height of the pandemic. “We work hard to ensure we do the right thing in everything we do,” noted a US Bank representative in its celebratory press release last week. This was the first year in several that the union-busting coffee chain Starbucks did not make the list.

The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) was awarded for the sixth time, despite being ordered to pay the federal government $8.5 million last year in a lawsuit over falsely billing federal programs, as well as jeopardizing patient health. In January of this year, a nurse filed a lawsuit against the hospital for the UPMC’s unfair business practices.

But the company that really takes the cake is six-time honoree Elbit Systems of America, a subsidiary of Israel’s major weapons firm Elbit Systems. The company’s Israeli counterpart reportedly supplies around 85 percent of the IDF’s drones and land-based equipment, which as of late have been used to kill residents of Gaza. Elbit doesn’t shy away from its involvement in Palestine: The company’s website advertises its “Iron Sting” weapon, which features “neutralization of targets” within six and a half miles as the answer to the “complex reality” following October 7. It has also been involved in the militarization of the US-Mexico border, and last year were awarded a contract to provide surveillance towers along the northern and southern borders of the US.

On its website, Elbit advertises its 2023 “Ethisphere ethics inside certification” alongside values like “BE BOLD,” “BE OPEN,” and “DO THE RIGHT THING.” Over the past five months, protesters have targeted Elbit and its various overseas offshoots for its role in the attacks on Gaza. Last month, a major Japanese corporation cut ties with the firm for similar reasons, and in late February, three activists were indicted for pouring red paint all over the company’s New Hampshire office and climbing on its roof. Elbit, obviously, is hardly the highly principled crusading business that the awards system claims to highlight.