The Unanswered Questions of True Detective The Unanswered Questions of “True Detective” Like a Raymond Chandler detective story, Night Country ultimately wants to turn its audience’s attention away from the mysteries of the dead toward those of the living.

A scene from True Detective: Night Country. (Photograph by Michele K. Short / HBO)

When the first season of True Detective appeared in 2014, we were living in a different era of television—before auteur series and anthologies were commonplace, when seeing movie stars on the small screen still meant something, when a writer’s or a director’s vision could be so novel as to draw millions to their proverbial water coolers. It wasn’t just a buttoned-up Woody Harrelson and a gaunt and philosophical Matthew McConaughey that lured us in, but the layered timelines, the potentially cosmic intrigue, Nic Pizzolatto’s indulgent verbosity, and Cary Joji Fukunaga’s absorbing camera.

Now, a decade later, with the appearance of True Detective’s fourth season—its first without Pizzolatto at the helm and its first with a subtitle, Night Country—movie stars and auteurist directors are no longer novel. Since True Detective’s debut in 2014, we’ve had Clive Owen and Steven Soderbergh (The Knick), Jude Law and Paolo Sorrentino (The Young Pope), Alicia Vikander and Olivier Assayas (Irma Vep). Spike Lee, Baz Luhrmann, Lana and Lilly Wachowski, Barry Jenkins, Park Chan-wook, and Steve McQueen have all directed television series; Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon have starred in several. High-production values have become a cliché. The fourth season’s first puzzle, then, is how to make itself anew: Can Night Country’s creator, director, and primary writer, Issa López, give us something bracing and different that still feels like True Detective?

From the start, there are clear commonalities between Night Country and the original season of True Detective. Both have high-wattage Hollywood actors and a story anchored by its atmosphere and sense of place. Both are invested in unresolved cosmic conspiracies and the fine line between losing your mind and “mainlining the secret truth of the universe.” Night Country crystallizes this connection in a recurring symbol from the first season, a crooked spiral, expanding on associations from one temporal and geographical space to the other. If time is a flat circle, then so are television shows.

But in other ways, Night Country serves as a negative image of the first season: It begins with missing men rather than a woman dead and displayed. Its protagonists are female detectives instead of male ones. It trades the sprawling swamps and twisted trees of Louisiana for the blank, withholding darkness of the Arctic. Instead of the sticky, suppurating landscape of the first season, we get a petrified tundra on the other end of the continent.

Night Country also has its own unique mysteries. There is the horrifying “corpsicle,” an unexplained disappearance, and an earlier unsolved murder. But López is interested in uncertainty of a different kind: She uses the landscape and darkness to develop an eerie, frigid atmosphere. Beyond the arrant philosophizing of the first season—most memorably McConaughey’s self-serious and unintentionally humorous nihilism—the rabbit holes in Night Country are more profound. Murder is the gravitational force that draws the story forward, but it sucks both the living and the dead into an endless turmoil. Cases go unsolved for years and often seem adjacent to deeper questions about the cosmos that haunt those attempting to close them. The show’s real questions, it turns out, are ones without answers: mysteries about belief, metaphysics, and identity that no detective can truly resolve.

Set in a fictional mining town in Alaska so far north that the sun does not rise for weeks in the winter, True Detective: Night Country introduces us to this deadly, darkened landscape before we meet any of its heroes or villains. Watching as the last sunset fades over the horizon of Ennis, we are trapped in the town’s sunless season, in which the distinction between day and night loses all meaning. Ennis’s remoteness makes it difficult to track where and when things occur. Lab results could take days to arrive, and the mining that sustains the local economy has also undermined the town’s water quality. It is so cold that venturing outdoors is a life-risking proposition.

Although this might sound like an inhospitable place, people do live here: woo-woo white people, environmentalist organizers and agitators, rough men hardened by work in the mines, and the Iñupiat trying to maintain a connection to their land and heritage. Cooped up in this small town, people also create their own life-risking situations: Miners and environmental organizers frequent the same bar, after all. Everyone knows everyone. Moments after a drunk driver rams into a pole in the first episode, a neighbor calls out, “Is that fucking Stacy Chalmers again?”