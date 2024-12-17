Books & the Arts / Nothing Is Free The Brutalist and the work of architecture. “The Brutalist” and the Hidden Work of Architecture The film’s protagonist does not exploit and manipulate others to achieve his vision of the world but is instead often the person who is exploited.

This article appears in the January 2025 issue.

The Brutalist, if you couldn’t guess by the title, is a film about architecture. This is a genre with an unfortunate track record, whether as films or as depictions of its subject matter. Fortunately for architecture and for moviegoers, The Brutalist is a remarkably different film, one that stands out from earlier examples like The Fountainhead and, more recently, Megalopolis, which retread hackneyed tropes about the architect as heroic visionary stuck in a world that misunderstands him.

With director and cowriter Brady Corbet’s opus, we get a very different kind of story: The architect in question is a Jewish Hungarian refugee by the name of László Tóth (played by a complex and emotive Adrien Brody), and he is very much a flesh-and-blood human being—a man who needs the help of others, whose flaws are accentuated by his pain and desperation, a person for whom architecture is an artistic practice but also, most crucially, a job. Tóth does not exploit and manipulate others in order to achieve his grandiose vision of a new world; instead, he is often the person who is being exploited. By offering this alternative tale, The Brutalist provides its audience with a window onto a side of architecture that is always lurking in the shadows: who makes it, and for whom.

Tóth’s hardships are evident from the outset: Early in The Brutalist, we learn that this Holocaust survivor is separated from his wife Erzsébet (Felicity Jones) and his niece Zsófia (Raffey Cassidy). When Tóth emigrates, via steamship, to the United States after the war, things get no better. Exposed to heroin on his journey over, he struggles with addiction for the entire film, and his arrival in the US is far from the rose-hued “coming to America” narrative we so often expect.

In one sense, he is luckier than most. After disembarking in New York City, Tóth is taken in by his cousin Attila (Alessandro Nivola), a builder of chintzy furniture who lives in Philadelphia and has converted to Catholicism in order to assimilate into American life. Once there, Tóth has another moment of luck: One day, a very wealthy man named Harry Lee (Joe Alwyn) comes into Attila’s shop, and Tóth gets a commission from Harry to redesign his father’s library as a surprise.

Trained at the Bauhaus, Tóth was once a high-profile Modernist in Hungary who designed houses and libraries; hence he chooses an ultramodern design for the project, one reminiscent of Le Corbusier’s work from the 1930s—including a sculptural lounger—and has it built in record time. While other films might pass quickly from the moment of the commission to its completion, one thing The Brutalist excels at is showing the fraught timelines and executions of architecture, including who makes it—laborers—and how much it costs. Budgets and materials are negotiated; setbacks occur; corners are cut; and the power structures that gird the real structures of building are made known.

Harry’s father is none other than the millionaire industrialist Harrison Lee Van Buren (Guy Pearce), who is not very pleased with this surprise from his son: He fires Tóth and refuses to pay him, costing Attila’s business greatly. The fragile safety net in Tóth’s new country is revealed when his cousin kicks him out and forces him into a halfway house run by Christian missionaries. To make money, Tóth shovels coal with his friend Gordon (Isaach de Bankolé). The supposed divide between the great architect and the workers who render his visions has once again been shattered, but Tóth accepts his new situation and focuses on surviving. There are several points where the film’s portrayal of architecture could easily veer into cheesiness, but Corbet steers clear of it. Still, in a bit of optimism, Tóth’s talent is finally recognized by Van Buren himself, who, upon discovering that Tóth was once a celebrated architect, apologizes for his earlier behavior and invites him to dinner. Thus begins the key relationship of the film.

Van Buren is a perfect rich-guy character: supercilious, ambitious, and well-connected, and really quite vile beneath his veneer of sophistication. He lures Tóth in, offering him a space to live and work, and commissions him to build something called the Institute—part church, part library, part gymnasium—to honor his dead mother. He also uses his connections in the State Department to bring Tóth’s wife and niece into the country. Van Buren makes Tóth totally dependent on his patronage and treats the architect as the latest jewel in his collection of wealth. He flexes his power in every possible way.

When Erzsébet, now confined to a wheelchair because of the osteoporosis she developed from starvation, arrives in the United States, Van Buren gets her a job. Erzsébet, who attended Oxford and was a foreign-affairs correspondent before the war, is reduced to writing a ladies’ column for a newspaper in New York. Meanwhile, Harry insinuates to Tóth that he wants to sleep with Zsófia, whom he later, it is heavily implied, rapes.

Tóth’s Jewishness is continually challenged by the forces pressuring him to assimilate and by Van Buren, who isolates him in the small Protestant community of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, and forces him to build a church. In the background of the movie lurks the specter of the newly founded state of Israel, where Zsófia vows to relocate after she marries. A film about the harrowing aftereffects of the Holocaust, The Brutalist could make this material feel heavy-handed, but it does the opposite: Avoiding the spectacular flashbacks so common in “trauma films,” it reveals the pain of Tóth’s experiences in subtle slivers and glimpses.

The other form of agony at the center of The Brutalist is also deftly handled. The film excels at elaborating, through personal relationships, a fundamental truth about architecture: As much as the field is about high art and design, it is also about who makes it, and for whom. Workers make architecture for rich people, and it is this relationship that often destroys the art within. Tóth, rather than being given the creative license he’s finally earned, is kept on a short leash and made to feel, time and time again, the boot of capital on his neck.