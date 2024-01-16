Books & the Arts / A Road Trip Through America’s Absurd Political Life In Sean Price Williams’s debut film, The Sweet East, he pokes fun at the nation’s ideological bubbles.

A scene from The Sweet East. (Courtesy of Utopia)

Early in Long Strange Trip, Amir Bar-Lev’s exhaustive four-hour documentary on the Grateful Dead, the venerable jam band’s weary British road manager, Sam Cutler, takes a stab at defining the group’s enduring appeal. “Americans,” he begins, “have got this very, very strange and interesting preoccupation with the discovery of what constitutes America. What it is. In America, people leave home and go out in search of America.” For Cutler, this is a uniquely (and perhaps exclusively) American endeavor.

You don’t really hear about French kids puttering around in a Peugeot “in search of France,” or Tokyo youngsters crisscrossing the archipelago on shinkansen trains looking for Japan. But from touring Deadhead carnivals to films like Easy Rider, Paris, Texas, and Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure—as well as in the enduring idea of the road trip itself—there remains a deep sense that there’s something meaningful to be discovered traversing the vast and varied highways and byways of this preposterous nation. The Sweet East, the debut film from director Sean Price Williams, asks: Well, is there?

The Sweet East is a kind of road movie—albeit one constructed around extended pit stops—across the American Northeast. Talia Ryder stars as Lillian, a disaffected high-schooler who buses up from South Carolina to Washington, D.C., on a school trip. She spends most of the time tooting on a nicotine vape and thumbing around on her smartphone. A class dinner at a notorious pizzeria/ping-pong parlor is interrupted by an unhinged gunman (Andy Milonakis) demanding to see the basement where, he insists, children are being molested. Amid the chaos, Lillian escapes with a punk rock kid (Earl Cave), who entices her into a beat-up van to Baltimore asking, “Fancy a ride to Charm City?”

At a teeming squat, Cave’s “artivist” (his term) gives Lillian a demonstration of his video art experiments. He says that he is trying to render, with his frantic collage of websites and surveillance tapes, the feeling of browsing the Internet as an aesthetic experience. One might say the same of The Sweet East, which feels like a whirling, comic joyride through various contemporary subcultures, which the film regards as more or less equally absurd, be they anti-fascist or antisemitic, art kid or armed wannabe militiaman.

Once the film begins in earnest, as she is hustled away from the pizzeria, Lillian accidentally leaves her phone behind. It’s a smart touch. For one thing, it effectively cuts her off from the outside world. And further, The Sweet East unfolds like a satire in which someone is being whisked through the world of the modern smartphone, where people posture “IRL” as they might on social media, carving out hyper-specific identities, wailing comfortably from within their bubbles. It is a nation (or at least a seaboard) of frauds and poseurs, whom our plucky guide meets with eyes already half-rolled.

From Baltimore, Lillian rolls through the empty industrial land outside of Trenton, N.J., where her new trust-fund, crust-punk friends are eager to spar with a group of neo-Nazis staging a rally. The problem is, the neo-Nazis are nowhere to be found. Separated again, Lillian wanders through the woods and happens upon the rally (really more of a panic), where she meets, and is taken in by, a loquacious academic and closet white supremacist named Lawrence (played by former MTV video jockey Simon Rex). Lawrence takes her to his home, keeps her warm, and dresses her in vintage ladies’ fashions. Lillian wedges a chair against her bedroom door to defend against any potential advances and groans as he rhapsodizes over a screening of D.W. Griffiths’s 1909 biopic of Edgar Allan Poe (“I’m just glad they figured out how to make movies less boring than this,” she complains). His incoherent gripes about liberalism, and the snootiness of more Eurocentric racists, fall on deaf ears. For Lillian, Lawrence is little more than an easy incel mark, happily forking over his AmEx card so she can go on a shopping spree.