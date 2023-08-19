[Polaroid of]

This article appears in the September 4/11, 2023 issue.

I’m shoving blueberries

into my bloodstream

smoking strawberries

out of a broken lightbulb

snorting raspberries

up my nose

I’m smoking blackberries

rolled with tobacco

in a nightmare rotation

of every person

who has broken my heart

I am flicking the outside of the bag

of lingonberries

with my fingertips

wetting for a taste of cran

waiting around all day

for my plug to come through

with ounces of boysen

grams of huckle and black currant

don’t lecture me about pesticides

or how to handle delicacies

tell me instead how to satiate

how to find my way back