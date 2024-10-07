Payee
We went one by one, then all at once, we left our father’s
house. Went outside and returned, sleeping children.
Forgetful then we remembered. We believed in our
father. We believed our father in heaven. We left the
house of our father. We left the house and our father is
in heaven. We left heaven and went to work in America.
We toiled and were paid by our father. We unionized
and made our father cry uncle. We were children. We
were not wrong. We lived under our grandmother’s sofa
cushion. We lived in a tract suburb made of the same
identical house. We took a limestone brick and placed it
in our house in the suburbs. Our house in the suburbs
was pink with palm trees and pink with limestone. Our
house in heaven. Our house in America where we
worked for our father. Our house in heaven where God
was limestone. Our limestone brick we planted in our
yard without a flag. Our flagless yard in the suburbs of
heaven where we only lived for God.
Can we count on you?
In the coming election, the fate of our democracy and fundamental civil rights are on the ballot. The conservative architects of Project 2025 are scheming to institutionalize Donald Trump’s authoritarian vision across all levels of government if he should win.
We’ve already seen events that fill us with both dread and cautious optimism—throughout it all, The Nation has been a bulwark against misinformation and an advocate for bold, principled perspectives. Our dedicated writers have sat down with Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders for interviews, unpacked the shallow right-wing populist appeals of J.D. Vance, and debated the pathway for a Democratic victory in November.
Stories like these and the one you just read are vital at this critical juncture in our country’s history. Now more than ever, we need clear-eyed and deeply reported independent journalism to make sense of the headlines and sort fact from fiction. Donate today and join our 160-year legacy of speaking truth to power and uplifting the voices of grassroots advocates.
Throughout 2024 and what is likely the defining election of our lifetimes, we need your support to continue publishing the insightful journalism you rely on.
Thank you,
The Editors of The Nation