Books & the Arts / The Empty Promise of Megalopolis The Empty Promise of “Megalopolis” Francis Ford Coppola’s long-awaited magnum opus is a flop.

Adam Driver as Cesar Catilina and Laurence Fishburne as Fundi Romaine in Megalopolis.

(Courtesy of Lionsgate)

Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis frets about the future. The star-studded sci-fi drama pits the ambitious and superpowered architect Cesar Catilina (Adam Driver) against the corrupt Mayor Franklyn Cicero (Giancarlo Esposito). At stake in this modern-day fable is their shared home of New Rome, a retrofuturist, art-deco rendering of New York City and a proxy for an America in a state of decline.

Written, directed, and financed by Coppola, Megalopolis has been in development since the 1980s and arrives after a long series of production woes, revisions, and lawsuits. This difficult path to completion, reminiscent of his 1979 Vietnam War epic Apocalypse Now, has become part of the film’s marketing. In interviews, Coppola has pitched it as his magnum opus, and ads have played up past instances when his maximal filmmaking pushed the art forward. (“One filmmaker has always been ahead of his time,” asserts one trailer.)

But the film doesn’t live up to all this hype and star power. Despite Coppola’s avant-garde ambitions, Megalopolis is at heart a familiar tale of a great man single-handedly fixing an ailing world, and the director does not embellish or complicate this boilerplate comic-book plotline. The film is one of the biggest and dullest cinematic whiffs of the year.

Structured somewhat like a Greek play, Megalopolis is sectioned into titled scenes that establish the various milieus and players of New Rome, most of whom are wealthy. Cesar’s driver and assistant, Fundi Romaine (Laurence Fishburne), serves as the Greek chorus, narrating the decadent exploits of New Rome’s bankers, socialites, politicians, and media members. The plot centers on Cesar and his Robert Moses–like mission to build a better and more egalitarian New Rome—Megalopolis, a city that will serve its residents rather than exploit them. This ambition threatens the decadent and plutocratic social order that Cicero is content to maintain.

Cesar and Cicero are written as opposites, but their differences are minimal: While the mayor hobnobs with the rich, leads parades, and plans the construction of a casino, the architect spends most of his time brooding in black clothing, drinking booze, and quoting Shakespeare and Ralph Waldo Emerson. They are both aristocrats.

Cesar, however, has a superpower: the ability to stop time. He’s not quite a hero, though. In an early scene, he uses this ability to pester the public rather than serve it. As the head of an opaque city agency called the Design Authority, he can determine demolitions and construction. But when the agency knocks down a skyscraper, Cesar ignores the protests of affected residents, stopping time to look closely at the collapse of the building. His ability, the moment suggests, is a kind of enhanced vision: He can see what others cannot.

This doesn’t win him much support, but Cesar will save the city, Coppola insists. Why? Because he has invented Megalon, a kind of magical liquid metal that can take any shape and that will be the building block for Megalopolis. Cesar is no tyrant like Cicero; he’s simply a misunderstood genius. He’s also a proxy for the filmmaker, who seems eager to justify the long ordeal of erecting his own behemoth.

After seeing Cesar stop time early in the film, Julia Cicero (Nathalie Emmanuel), the mayor’s bright but unfocused daughter, asks to work for him. She soon becomes his assistant and later his lover, roles that deepen Cesar’s rivalry with her father. The character is underwritten, but Emmanuel’s performance is the most charming of the film; she plays Julia as a bright-eyed idealist.

As Cesar and Cicero tussle over Julia and the fate of New Rome, other characters hatch their own schemes. We get Clodio Pulcher (Shia LaBeouf), Cesar’s jealous and depraved cousin, who resents the architect and embarks on a pseudo-populist campaign to discredit him. We also get tabloid journalist Wow Platinum (Aubrey Plaza), Cesar’s ex-lover, who marries his uncle, the banker Hamilton Crassus III (Jon Voight), so she can inherit his fortune.