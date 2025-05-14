Books & the Arts / Performance Art Katie Kitamura’s divided selves. Katie Kitamura’s Divided Selves Her fiction are studies of fragmentation and ambivalence.

Illustration by Liam Eisenberg.

This article appears in the June 2025 issue.

There’s a striking moment in katie kitamura’s unnerving new novel, Audition, when the nameless protagonist, an actress, settles into the grooves of a challenging scene. Until this point, she has played her role with an intellectual dexterity that translated on the stage into an admirable but mechanical representation. When she finally nails the performance, she feels different. “It was that here,” the actress says, “that the gap between my private and performed selves collapsed and for the briefest of moments there was only a single unified self.”

How jealous Kitamura’s other characters would be of this admission. The writer’s usual brood of protagonists—always unnamed, usually women, often in the business of translation—are constantly negotiating who they are and how the world sees them. Rarely do they arrive at a moment of integration. They remain domiciled in a liminal space, caught between languages and their own possible realities.

The protagonist of A Separation, a translator who travels to Greece in search of the missing husband from whom she recently separated, never reconciles her two selves. She lives a bifurcated experience, accommodating the legal requirements of a wife and the complicated emotional terrain of an ex. While roving the Mediterranean island to which her husband has absconded, this woman embraces a passive state, never challenging assumptions about who she is or what she is doing. Occasionally, as when she adopts her husband’s research as her own, this slippery identity becomes revelatory, unveiling the scope of her grief and the depths of her loneliness.

In Intimacies, Kitamura’s most accomplished novel, the protagonist behaves, at least initially, in a similar manner. She is a translator at an international court in The Hague, where the testimonies of war criminals and their survivors subsume her identity. At first, the narrator embraces her role and its startling level of neutrality, but then she realizes that she has become “a pure instrument, someone without will or judgment.” Unlike the translator in A Separation, the narrator of Intimacies does not take solace in her mutability. The objectivity required by the court not only emotionally distresses her but seeps into her personal life, rendering her a background character in her own story.

The quandaries of a divided self also haunt the protagonist in Audition, even when she occasionally finds a way to transcend them. As an actress, she is a professional vessel, someone who makes fictional characters real by parroting words that aren’t her own. But her latest role, in a play called The Opposite Shore, asks her to bridge the gap between her life and her acting. The task is a welcome challenge, an opportunity to experiment with abstracted identities and forge a new and more unified sense of self. Yet﻿ the transformation proves far more complicated than she expected. Outside of her gig, against the backdrop of rehearsals, a disquieting drama unfolds in the protagonist’s personal life: A young man named Xavier, many decades her junior, appears one day and claims to be her son. The actress is perturbed and a bit confused. She does not believe that he is her son, but as Audition unfolds, her surprise mutates into something else: She begins to wonder if that really matters. Can she become another person if she wants to? “There are always two stories taking place at once,” she tells us while observing colleagues during rehearsal, “the narrative inside the play and the narrative around it, and the boundary between the two is more porous than you might think, that is both the danger and excitement of the performance.”

Audition opens with a bit of mystery. When we are introduced to the actress, she is meeting Xavier in a downtown New York restaurant. They could be a pair of lovers, and the protagonist relishes this ambiguity: She is an older woman with a younger man, and this, she muses, must have made her the “object of pity, if not outright scorn” for the restaurant staff and the other diners, given that women are always judged more harshly. Even though the narrator has rejected Xavier’s claims to be her son on the grounds of improbability (she was misquoted in an interview that he cites as evidence), she finds his performance fascinating. “I could perceive the outer edge of his thought, his personal delusion,” she observes toward the end of their meal. Later, after she hurries out of the restaurant, she realizes that while she felt relieved to be away from Xavier, she also experienced a “jolt of unforced admiration, for the totality of his performance.”

Factors from the world outside the pair’s dynamic only complicate matters further. During her lunch with Xavier, the actress’s husband, Tomas, walks into the restaurant and then, in a quick and quite awkward fashion, abruptly leaves. While we never learn the reason behind Tomas’s hasty departure, we do find out that infidelity has clouded their marriage. “You’re not cheating on me again, are you,” Tomas asks his wife when she returns home from lunch.

Ambiguities like these abound. Kita- mura’s crystalline prose imbues each of her scenes with a tension that coils tightly before erupting later. In that fraught encounter between the narrator and her husband, the two engage in an edgy dialogue about their activities that day. Their West Village apartment becomes a volatile arena of silences, omissions, and furtive behavior. The actress tries to pry information from Tomas about his seemingly chance appearance at the restaurant earlier, yet he remains committed to a narrative of forgotten details: He says he met an old friend, an artist whose commercial success has dampened his work, but can’t remember anything about the painter’s new pieces. The actress searches for coherence in Tomas’s story while ignoring the lack thereof in her own.

Even as Kitamura’s taut and nimble prose turns the most banal interactions into unsettling drama, she is careful not to reveal all. Rickety time jumps and information that seems more missing than deftly withheld proliferate throughout the novel; they are there to create ruts in the narrative where there might otherwise be undulations. They also remake the certainties under which we previously operated. A different relational order emerges with the revelation of the narrator’s previous affairs: Tomas is not just a suspicious spouse but an aggrieved husband; Xavier could be a lover; and the narrator is﻿ someone trying to escape the isolation of her unhappy marriage.

Then new information shifts our understanding yet again. Xavier, the improbable son and unlikely lover, becomes an assistant to Anne, the director of the actress’s show.