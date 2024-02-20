This article appears in the February 2024 issue.

how does the sun set?

like snow

what color is the sea?

wide

Jonah are you salty?

I’m salty

Jonah are you a flag?

I’m a flag

all the fireflies are resting



what are the stones like?

green

how do doggies play?

like the poppy

Jonah are you a fish?

I’m a fish

Jonah are you a sea urchin?

I’m a sea urchin

listen to the murmur



Jonah is the roe rushing through the forest

Jonah am I watching the mountain breathe

Jonah are all the houses

have you heard about the rainbow?

what is dew like?

are you asleep?

(Translated from the Slovenian by Brian Henry)