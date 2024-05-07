Books & the Arts / A Better World The science fiction of Joanna Russ. The Radical World-making of Joanna Russ In her science fiction, the novelist offered not only an astringent critiques of the present but also bold visions of the future.

May 2024

“From now on, I will not trust anyone who isn’t angry.” The science-fiction writer Joanna Russ set down those words in 1984. They might have been Russ’s motto. From her 1968 novel Picnic on Paradise, about a time-traveling, take-no-prisoners female assassin named Alyx, to her 1975 pathbreaking lesbian and feminist novel The Female Man, to her collection of essays on feminism, What Are We Fighting For?, in 1997,

Russ wrote unsparingly, if also elegantly, against those elements in society that keep women, especially lesbians, from becoming our best selves. Her novels and essays sometimes cut themselves short; other times, they cut to the bone. They could make room for hope, and for solidarity, and for erotic joy. Russ saw what was wrong with the world we know, how much needless pain it contains on account of gender roles—and she let herself stay angry about it, too.

Divisive in her lifetime, admired within the world of science fiction then and now, Russ has recently become the seventh sci-fi writer, and the third female one (after Octavia Butler and Ursula K. Le Guin), to get a whole Library of America volume. Assembling four novels (Picnic on Paradise, The Female Man, On Strike Against God, and We Who Are About To…) along with shorter stories, the Library of America volume helps the reader understand the scale and scope of her talents as a prose stylist and a writer of metafiction. And it lets readers see—in Russ, and in the 1970s feminism that nurtured her—not only the rage but also the hope that her astringent imagination found.

Born in 1937, Russ grew up the child of secular Jews in New York. Her parents were public-school teachers, and Russ proved quite precocious. In 1953, at the age of 15, she became one of a handful of girls who excelled in the Westinghouse Science Talent Search, and she might have gone on to pursue a career in STEM. But by that point, she had read too much literature; one way or another, she was going to be a writer. Attending Cornell University (where her teachers included Vladimir Nabokov) as an undergraduate, Russ then moved on to the Yale School of Drama, tried to write plays, settled back in New York, got married and then divorced, and began teaching English at Queensborough Community College.

Russ sold her first sci-fi story in 1959, at the age of 22, and rose through the ranks of genre magazine writers over the next decade. In those days, you could make a living that way, especially if you also taught literature, as she did, first at Cornell, then SUNY Binghamton, and finally the University of Washington, Seattle. Much like her lifelong friend Samuel R. Delany, she theorized and criticized sci-fi as well as created it, and also like Delany, she would move later into more realist storytelling. During the 1960s, Russ and Delany—along with James Tiptree Jr. (born Alice Sheldon)—helped carve out the space for a literary science fiction during the genre’s humanistic, experimental “New Wave.”

Science fiction, Russ later recalled, whatever its overt politics, came with an overarching message of change: Charting a world outside our own, it also showed how “things can be really different.” In her narratives about alternate futures and possible worlds, one found not just gee-whiz wonder and spine-tingling danger, but also liberation. In 1966, Russ completed her first two tales about a “six-fingered pick-lock” named Alyx, who would become a recurring character. Tough-as-steel female swashbucklers may be commonplace today, but Alyx was something new at the time: Women in genre fiction did not normally slice their way through opponents, rescue captives singlehandedly, commandeer pirate ships, seduce the historical Blackbeard (no, really), or leave male chauvinists to die in a strange planet’s ice and snow. If Alyx did not represent political feminism, her sharp blades and sharper remarks at least pointed the way.

For all the fun that readers had following Alyx, Russ’s turn to explicit politics—and her coming out as a lesbian—required another awakening: the Cornell Conference on Women, held between semesters in January 1969. The event led her to support, in clear terms, a “feminist opposition to women’s oppression,” grounded in “our own anger and our own healthy selfish desires for a more happy life.” That opposition led to a brace of essays and nonfiction writing, eventually collected in Magic Mommas, Trembling Sisters, Puritans and Perverts; To Write as a Woman; and What Are We Fighting For? These volumes show her embracing one of the main realizations of feminism from the era: that the personal is political. But in them we also find Russ dismantling various patriarchal canons, taking down the pretensions of psychoanalysis, linking feminism to socialism (“capitalists are thieves”), and explaining what white feminists gain by noticing race and acting in solidarity with women of color. When white women overgeneralize their experiences, as Russ observed in one essay, they risk assuming they can understand everything. They take on “the assumption of Being-in-Charge” and thus “the obligation To Control (or at least To Fix) Everything.” True feminism involves listening to others—to people unlike you—and asking what you do, and do not, hold in common.

The Russ of the 1970s never stopped writing science fiction, but her goals for it had begun to change. For her, it was now impossible for one person to be the protagonist of a book-length feminist story. No one woman could show at once how it feels to escape from sexist dictates, and how it feels to live, half-awake, within them; no one woman could speak at once to the promise of feminist futures and against the risks that an imagined revolution could bring. So Russ, in The Female Man—her best and by far most influential novel—created four women, with a world for each. Cheery, self-confident Janet hails from the idyllic all-female planet of Whileaway, a society “in the future. But not our future.” Joanna is both the author and a character on our Earth who plays host when Janet visits our America: “I rode in closed limousines with Janet to television appearances…I took her to the zoo; I pointed out New York’s skyline at night as if I owned it. Oh, I made that woman up!” Needy, cat-loving Jeannine comes from a New York where “the Depression is still world-wide”; her desperate straits have led her to believe that she has no choice but to catch a man. Joanna says that Jeannine “has been maimed almost to death by a vigilant self-suppression quite irrelevant to anything she once wanted or loved.” “Everything in the world…seems to say to her, ‘You can’t.’”

These three women—or, if you prefer, three versions of one woman from three timelines—prepare Russ’s readers for feminist anger: We want to do something about (or to) the society that has created Jeannine, and maybe about the one that created us. We might yearn to visit Whileaway or rage because we can’t get what Janet has. The novel’s fourth woman, Jael, channels that anger. Showing up halfway through the novel, she announces: “I’m the spirit of the author and know all things.” She also sets in motion what counts as a plot, revealing that she’s a military attaché from a timeline with one all-female and one all-male nation, Womanlanders and Manlanders, who carry on a multi-decade shooting war. What Jael wants from Joanna, and from Janet, and how her timeline fits into theirs, becomes the great turn in the book that I won’t spoil here.

The Female Man shows how women—even women living in different worlds—establish links to one another. Interweaving Jeannine and Joanna’s frustrating day-to-day with the sexy facts about Janet’s utopian Whileaway, and then with grisly ones about the kidnappings and the sex slaves (on both sides) in Manland and Womanland, the ideal keeps interrupting the real, and vice versa. Whileaway offers collective childcare, comprehensive career training for young adults, polyamory if you want it, solitude if you want that, and a revered old age. As we see how these utopian but entirely reasonable elements constitute Janet’s everyday life, we also see what’s missing, what we might crave, in the life of our Earth in 1975, or in 2024. Who wouldn’t want the world of Whileaway? Who wouldn’t ask how to get there, or whether any group of people—even a group that’s all women—ever could?