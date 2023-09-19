Books & the Arts / The Misfit James Purdy’s outsider fiction. James Purdy’s Chronicles of Outsiderdom His fiction, which ranged from slapstick humor to sheer terror, fixated on the lives of those society discarded.

Brawith is a soldier, or at least he was. His grandmother, Moira, has just brought him home from the “Vets Hospital” to her “nice property” in Flempton, a fictional small town in the Midwest. Moira lives in a manor house in a neighborhood where the neighbors know each other’s business. But Brawith, a veteran of an unknown war in an unnamed era, doesn’t ever leave the house or talk much. Instead, he quietly walks around with a toilet paper roll, desperately and ineffectually trying to stanch the very real wounds that doctors say were created “from bullets or an explosion or from both factors.”

Poor, well-intentioned Moira realizes that her grandson is not long for this world, and soon we are told of his slow, inexorable death in gruesome detail:

He was slowly oozing from almost every pore in his body…his attention was entirely occupied by the soft sounds like whispers arising from the wet parts of his insides, which shattered by wounds and hurts had begun gently coming out from within him.

This harrowing demise is the sum and total of Purdy’s 1994 short story, simply titled “Brawith.” A grandmother attempts to help her traumatized, orphaned grandson and instead watches him literally dissolve in the most horrible way imaginable. Brawith’s death is made all the more disturbing by Purdy’s stylistic peculiarities: the long, pebbly sentences and seemingly orderly prose documenting such naked agony. Related to us through Moira’s eyes, the story is as much about the helplessness we experience in the face of life’s cruelty as it is about the cruelty itself.

Published in The Antioch Review, the story was one of the last that appeared during Purdy’s lifetime. He was 79 years old and living in a somewhat self-willed exile from mainstream publishing. When his career began, Purdy’s dry humor and surrealist style made him a veritable literary celebrity. His work was praised to the skies; he was showered with grants and fellowships and supported by the country’s most prestigious editors and publishing houses. But as he got older, his subject matter grew darker, his prose more baroque, and even his funniest work became suffused with anguish. Eventually, his eccentricity curdled into eyebrow-raising prejudice and personal jealousies, while his writing grew more ruthless and strange. As a new biography by Michael Snyder reveals, Purdy was always a bone-deep loner, a man whose idiosyncratic and jaundiced way of seeing and writing about the world grew out of a troubled childhood in a disappearing Midwestern social milieu; a difficult coming-of-age as a gay man in the pre-Stonewall era; and a long, forlorn tenure teaching at a small college in Wisconsin, an expatriate from big-city life. Yet somehow, as Snyder shows, Purdy turned this isolation into literature that embodied the absurdity of the human experience, from terror to slapstick humor, bitter disappointment to magical reverie. Along his winding path of ups and downs, he penned some of the most unforgettable chronicles of outsiderdom in 20th-century US literature.

Born in 1914, Purdy grew up in Defiance County, Ohio, a locale (and name) that could have come from his fiction. He was raised by business-minded Protestant parents whose family wealth disappeared suddenly in his adolescence. Though he wasn’t at all unloved or overly preached-at, he clearly reveled in leaving this small-town world behind him for 1930s Chicago, where he moved after attending college. There he became close friends with a number of artists, including the writer Wendell Wilcox and the bohemian socialite Gertrude Abercrombie, a painter and key supporter of jazz musicians like Charlie Parker. Purdy was writing by then, composing the stories that would eventually make his name, but he was also basking in the first metropolitan scenes he’d ever known. Throughout his career, his focus would fluctuate between the town and the city: His first two books, 63: Dream Palace and Malcolm, were nocturnal urban fantasies, while his third, The Nephew, ended up as a small-town tale.

Once the United States’ entry into World War II seemed inevitable, Purdy enlisted in 1941 to secure a more agreeable assignment than the draft would offer. He was lucky enough to complete his term of service within weeks of Pearl Harbor. “A most unlikely soldier” is how he described himself. During the war, Purdy also found time to travel through Mexico as an interpreter for the painter Norman MacLeish (and also, presumably, as his sexual partner; Snyder speculates that MacLeish was a “sugar daddy”), with whom he’d socialize at Abercrombie’s prewar salons.

In 1944, prior to the war’s end, Purdy returned to Chicago. He befriended Carl Van Vechten, the famous portraitist of Harlem Renaissance figures, who was more than 30 years his senior. Van Vechten became an ally and supporter of Purdy and introduced him to his sprawling social circle, touting the writer’s still-unpublished work.

Purdy’s attendance at Abercrombie’s salons before the war had introduced him to bebop musicians, experimental painters, and literary critics, and now Van Vechten put him in regular contact with figures like Langston Hughes. Despite all of these influential contacts, however, Purdy’s stories still met with steadfast editorial rejection for years. In 1946, he left Chicago to teach Spanish at Lawrence College in Wisconsin and stayed in the position for nearly a decade, an exile from his chosen city and chosen profession. By the mid-1950s, he’d been writing fiction for half his life and had published only a few stories, so he took an amazing gamble, self-publishing a short story collection, Don’t Call Me by My Right Name, and a novella, 63: Dream Palace, and then mailing them to literary tastemakers.

Van Vechten pushed these works on anyone he could, but it was the English novelist Edith Sitwell who finally helped Purdy break through. She read some of his unsolicited offerings and in 1956 all but demanded that her British publisher, Victor Gollancz, buy the rights to both books. This prompted a stateside bidding war that was won by New Directions, which published the two works together under the title Color of Darkness.