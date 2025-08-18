World / Billy Wilder’s Battle With the Past How the fabled Hollywood director confronted survivor’s guilt, the legacies of the Holocaust, and the paradoxes of Zionism.

Billy Wilder walks down a London street during the 1969 filming of The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes. (Susan Wood / Getty Images)

For 22 months, Hollywood has had no unified voice on the aftermath of October 7. Some knew from day one which side they were on and have not wavered. For others, sympathies for the 1,200 Israeli civilians killed in the attack and the 251 hostages taken by Hamas soon included the tens of thousands of Palestinian civilian casualties, especially the children, who had nothing to do with the attacks.

The debate around Israel’s invasion of Gaza has been distorted by two conflicting and unreliable narratives from Hamas and the Netanyahu government, together with multiple interpretations of words like “genocide,” “Zionism,” “antisemitism,” and phrases like “from the river to the sea” and “globalize the intifada.” Jonathan Glazer’s 2024 Oscar acceptance speech for his Holocaust-themed film Zone of Interest answered those who use Judaism to justify the invasion instead of condemning it, and lent fresh urgency to the claim that the brutal assault was, in fact, a genocide.

Forty-three years ago, another prominent director struggled with many of these same issues—the Austrian émigré Billy Wilder. By 1982, Wilder had six Oscars. The string of films behind them included Ninotchka, The Lost Weekend, Double Indemnity, Sunset Boulevard, Stalag 17, Some Like It Hot, The Apartment, and One, Two, Three. In June 1982, the Israeli invasion of Lebanon troubled him deeply. In pursuit of Yasser Arafat and the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) crossed the border into Lebanon. Their aim was to lay siege to Beirut and track down the leaders of the PLO in order to destroy the organization—the same playbook they’ve used against Hamas in Gaza, albeit under conditions of far more widespread destruction and starvation. The IDF failed in 1982, and in response to the invasion, Hezbollah formed in South Lebanon. Israel still fights Hezbollah to this day.

At 75, Wilder did not know it, but he had made his last movie, 1981’s Buddy, Buddy. Written with his longtime collaborator IAL “Izzy” Diamond and starring longtime Wilder favorites Walter Matthau and Jack Lemmon, it landed as a commercial and critical flop. It was one in a long string of late-career disappointments for Wilder and Diamond. Before that, they made Fedora (1978), The Front Page (1974), and The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes (1970). Wilder’s last films vary in quality, but few found an audience, so he regarded them as failures, too. “He himself said, ‘I’m not making movies for six people in Bel Air,’” says Jonathan Coe, whose novel Mr. Wilder & Me on the making of Fedora is in development with Stephen Frears attached to direct and Christoph Waltz playing Wilder. “He didn’t see the point of films like that. There was no distinction for Wilder between commercial success and artistic success, I don’t think. If a film flopped commercially, then he wouldn’t talk about it. He wasn’t interested in it anymore. He accepted the judgment of the marketplace, absolutely.”

You couldn’t tell that Wilder had hit the end of his professional life if you’d seen him holding court with Kirk Douglas, Sidney Poitier, or Gregory Peck at Wolfgang Puck’s trendy new restaurant, Spago. But his streak of hits was over. “What he had been doing had worked well the majority of the time for 50 years. That’s hard to turn down and admit defeat or that they’ve passed you by,” says Diamond’s son, writer Paul Diamond. “America had passed them by.”

Wilder still went to the Beverly Hills office he shared with Izzy Diamond every morning, but Diamond showed up less and less. He later grew ill, and died in 1988 at 68. With no work, Wilder met more and more with journalists and filmmakers who sought out the wisdom of one of the last auteurs of Hollywood’s golden age. “There’s a difference between a production office and a salon,” Paul Diamond says. “He was running a salon.”

By 1982, Wilder had spent nearly half a century in Los Angeles. He had fled Germany in 1933 for Paris. Already a screenwriter in Berlin, he saw Hitler named chancellor and got nervous. A month later, he cleaned out his bank account and bought a one-way ticket to Paris. From Paris, he sold a story to a German director he knew at Columbia. It got Wilder a work visa and a ticket to Hollywood that saved his life.

From his family, only his older brother, Wilhelm, got out. The lesser-known Wilder, Wilhelm produced low-budget horror schlock like Manfish and The Man Without a Body under the grandiose screen credit, “W. Lee Wilder.” As for the rest of the family, the far more accomplished Wilder known simply as “Billy” spent decades wracked with “fury, tears, reproaches,” as he told Michiko Kakutani, over his failure to get them out of Vienna before the 1938 Anschluss. “I left the day after the Reichstag fire, and I left my parents in Vienna,” he said. “What is done is done, and cannot be undone.” His mother, stepfather, and grandmother all stayed behind. “The optimists died in Auschwitz,” he would say later. “The pessimists have pools in Beverly Hills.”

In early 1982, at 77, Wilhelm died. That June, Israeli journalist Benny Landau stopped by the office to interview Wilder. Landau surprised Wilder by asking him about Israel and the ongoing invasion of Lebanon. It was not a Six-Day War, but a conflict that dragged on for months without any victory for Israel to claim. When you’re Billy Wilder, you expect questions about Marilyn Monroe, not Menachem Begin—but Wilder offered a chastened view of the war anyway. “I don’t feel good about [the siege on] Beirut,” Wilder told Landau, “but my heart is with the soldiers.”

Wilder had been an ardent Zionist since the 1920s, but as the Palestinian-Israeli conflict entered a new decade, he looked on with dismay at yet another front opening up. “I would have liked someone to explain to me,” he asked Landau, “how the problem will be solved if we take the cancer from Beirut and transfer it to Damascus or Riyadh.… When you talk to the average American, or to your non-Jewish wife, you feel disappointment, you sense their apprehension that the state, which always looked brilliant and sophisticated, is sinking into some kind of fanatical aggression, a cycle of an eye for an eye.” Nor did Wilder feel that Israel’s long record of success with targeted assassinations would reverse the cycle. “I don’t believe that the elimination of [Yasser] Arafat will solve the problem. In [the Palestinians’] ranks fight kids who were taught, since they were two years old, that they should destroy the State of Israel. This war [in Lebanon] is turning into a fanatic, religious war.”

Forty-three years later, as Israel reoccupies Gaza with a siege on Gaza City, and religious fanatics in Washington and Tel Aviv argue that God deeded the entire West Bank to Israel, it’s hard to argue with Wilder’s glum appraisal. As Billy Wilder looked for a final film, his thoughts turned increasingly to his dark past.

A plaque showing the young Billy Wilder in a 2009 Berlin museum display. (Michael Gottschalk/DDP/AFP via Getty Images)

Born in Sucha Beskidzka, Austria-Hungary (now in Poland) in 1906, Wilder moved with his family to Vienna as a child. His mother had visited America once. She nicknamed him “Billie” after Buffalo Bill. He grew up an outsider in Vienna, Jewish and Polish, and spent his high-school years watching Douglas Fairbanks silents and westerns at the nearby Rotenturm Kino and falling in love with American pop culture and jazz. Rather than go to college, he chose journalism, and got freelance work at a Vienna scandal sheet. He chased local and visiting celebrities. When American bandleader Paul Whiteman toured Europe, he stopped in Vienna to visit for pleasure, not to perform. The young Wilder charmed him, as he could anyone, and upon seeing Wilder’s disappointment at missing the band’s Berlin show, Whiteman invited him along to Berlin as his guest. Wilder left Vienna behind for a very long time.

As talented a hustler as he was a writer, Wilder soon got some freelance reporting work, but also moonlighted as a dancer and gigolo at the Hotel Eden—an experience that he turned into a series of articles for B.Z. em Mittag. For the same magazine, he reviewed a documentary, Frühling in Palastina or “Springtime for Palestine.” “Twenty-five years ago a barren desert with noxious swamps,” he gushed of early Tel Aviv, “today a city with forty-five thousand residents, lovely wide streets, handsome garden villas, schools, sanatoriums, factories, the future seaside resort of the Orient—Tel Aviv.”